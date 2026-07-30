Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medals Tally Today: Dilip, Sreeshankar Surge India After Dominant Day | Details Here

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: India climbed to eighth place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after another outstanding day in Glasgow on Wednesday (July 29). The Indian contingent added three more medals, including a historic gold from Dilip Mahadu Gavit in the men’s 100m T47, a silver by Mohammed Basil in the same event and another silver from Murali Sreeshankar in the men’s long jump. India now have 15 medals overall, comprising 3 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Australia continue to dominate the competition with a remarkable tally of 103 medals, while Canada and England remain second and third respectively. Hosts Scotland occupy fourth place, with Nigeria rounding off the top five after another successful day.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medal Tally (After Day 7)

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 47 21 35 103 2 Canada 14 13 14 41 3 England 12 27 17 56 4 Scotland 9 7 7 23 5 Nigeria 7 5 2 14 6 South Africa 6 8 8 22 7 Malaysia 6 2 3 11 8 India 3 9 3 15 9 New Zealand 3 7 4 14 10 Jamaica 3 0 1 4

India’s Medal Winners at Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s medal tally has been powered primarily by weightlifting and para sports. Mirabai Chanu opened India’s gold medal account by winning her third straight Commonwealth Games title in the women’s 48kg category. Sharmila Dhankar later added another gold in the women’s F57 shot put before Dilip Mahadu Gavit delivered India’s third gold with a Commonwealth Games record performance in the men’s 100m T47.

The country has also collected nine silver medals through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Mohammed Basil and Murali Sreeshankar, while Bindyarani Devi and the remaining bronze medallists have helped India reach a total of 15 podium finishes.

India Eyes More Medals in Glasgow

With boxing guaranteeing multiple medals after several Indian boxers reached the semifinals and athletes continuing to impress across para athletics, athletics and lawn bowls, India will look to climb further up the medal standings over the remaining days of the Commonwealth Games 2026.