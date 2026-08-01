Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem — Who Won The India vs Pakistan Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra comfortably outplayed his Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem in the men’s javelin throw final in Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. Nadeem, who had won gold in Birmingham in 2022, was unsuccessful in his defence, while Chopra was head and shoulders above him.

Commonwealth Games 2026: How was Neeraj Chopra better compared to Arshad Nadeem in the Men’s Javelin throw final?

Chopra’s first throw witnessed a distance of 80.97 meters, while his second was an impressive 85.83 meters as he threw down the gauntlet to take gold. By contrast, Nadeem found himself languishing in the ninth spot after two rounds and was on the brink of elimination. With Round 3 resulting in a foul and failing to improve on his best effort of 77.41 meters, he was knocked out of the competition as it unveiled a major upset.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra takes silver, while Yashvir Singh wins bronze

By the end of six rounds, Chopra’s best effort was 85.83 meters and it was enough to secure a silver for him. Yashvir Singh, a relatively unknown face, won bronze, leaving behind the likes of Anderson Peters, Douw Smit, Rohit Yadav and Ben East. The gold went to Sri Lanka’s newly-born star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who scaled a throw of 89.75 meters as it proved to be his best effort.

July 31, Friday was a hugely fruitful day for India as far as medal wins goes. Before Yashvir and Neeraj, the duo of Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history by being two of the first Indian athletes to win gold in Judo. Asmita and Harsh joined the likes of Mirabai Chanu (Women’s weightlifting – 48kg), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Men’s 100m T47 para-athletics), Sharmila Dhankar (Women’s Shot Put F57 para-athletics) in clinching gold. Yamini Mourya was also in Judo but couldn’t quite match Asmita’s and Harsh’s standards and had to settle for silver.

Track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar also created another piece of history as he brought home India’s first-ever Decathlon medal by fighting off a knee injury earlier this week. With that, India’s medal tally have surged to well over 20. There will be massive expectations from the Boxing Contingent, given majority of them have reached the finals.