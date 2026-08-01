Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze as India Clinch Double Podium in Javelin Throw Final

Commonwealth Games 2026: Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, as he has been throughout the season, showed his best in Glasgow. Pathirage threw the Javelin at a distance of 89.75 metres to win the gold medal. Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Chopra, who briefly held the top rankings in the leaderboard, threw a distance of 85.83 metres to win the silver medal. To make it extra special for Indian fans, Yashvir Singh, with a distance of 85.41 metres, won the bronze medal, joining Chopra on the podium.

Rohit Yadav finished sixth on the leaderboard. Yadav threw a distance of 81.56 metres to make it past the first round of elimination.

Rumesh Pathirage Clinches Gold

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage from Sri Lanka continued his fine form of 2026 as the 23-year-old youngster threw at a distance of 89.75 metres. The Sri Lankan, who was a fast bowler (Cricket) during his teenage years, registered his best throw in the second attempt and won his first Commonwealth Games medal.

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver

Neeraj Chopra started off the final in a much better position in comparison to his performance in the qualification yesterday. Chopra registered an 80.97 metres distance in his first attempt, which put him in second position after the first round.

With his second throw, Chopra was at his best as he registered a distance of 85.83 metres. For a brief moment, the Indian Javelin star remained at the top of the leaderboard before Rumesh Pathirage overtook him.

With his third throw, chasing Pathirage, Neeraj could only muster up a throw of 81.29 metres and remained second.

His fourth throw was his worst in the competition till then, having thrown a distance of 80.73 metres.

His fifth throw was worse than his previous one as he registered a sub-80 metres distance.

Chasing Pathirage, Neeraj could not register a legal throw as he fould out.

Yashvir Singh wins bronze with his final throw

Yashvir Singh snatched a silver with his final throw as he overtook South Africa’s Douw Smit. He registered a personal best distance of 85.41 metres to get himself on the podium. With this throw, Singh won his first medal at the Commonwealth Games and completed a double on the podium with Neeraj Chopra in second place.

Arshad Nadeem crashes out after Round 3

Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion, was eliminated from the final after Round 3. The Pakistani athlete threw a best distance of only 77.41 metres, which meant that he was eliminated after three rounds. Having won the gold medal in Birmingham, Nadeem could not defend his title at Glasgow and lost it to Sri Lanka’s Pathirage.

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