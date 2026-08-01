Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Secure India’s Double Podium in Men’s Triple Jump

Commonwealth Games 2026: India are continuing to add medals and making history in the Commonwealth Games as the penultimate day in Glasgow, Scotland continues. The Men’s Triple Jump category on August 1, Saturday saw the duo of Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu secure silver and bronze, respectively, resulting in India’s double podium.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Praveen Chithravel bounces back impressively

Chithravel produced a best effort of 16.58m on his fourth attempt to claim the silver medal, while Selva Prabhu registered a best jump of 16.52m to finish third and take bronze. Chithravel initially stood fifth after the opening three rounds, with a 16.05m effort on his first attempt. He then improved to 16.31m in the third round before producing his 16.58m leap in the fourth attempt to briefly move into the lead.

Selva Prabhu, meanwhile, moved into the bronze medal position with a 16.17m effort in his second attempt. He improved further to 16.43m in the third round before eventually finishing with a best effort of 16.52m. The twin podium finish adds to India’s strong showing in athletics at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.



Earlier, Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria secured the women’s 57kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating reigning champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 by unanimous decision in the final on Saturday. Jaismine’s triumph gave India its second boxing gold of the day, following Preeti Pawar’s victory in the women’s 54kg category. Her win also marked India’s second successive gold medal in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

Commonwealth Games 2026: How much is India’s medal count in Glasgow?

With Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu, Jasmine Lamboriya and Preeti Pawar all winning medals, India’s current count has surged to 27. Track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra had missed out on gold in the Men’s Javelin throw event but ensured silver, while a lesser-known name in Yashvir Singh clinched bronze in the same, making it a double podium for India.

On July 31, Friday, Indian judoka of Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey etched history by winning gold as the former became the first Indian to do so in the category. Yamini Mourya, who had also reached the final, lost the decider but still won silver, making it a hugely successful day for India.

(With inputs from ANI)