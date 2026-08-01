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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run

India enjoyed a dream start to the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria clinched back-to-back boxing gold medals on Saturday, August 1. Preeti opened India's account in boxing with a dominant unanimous-decision victory over Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado in the women's 54kg final before Jaismine followed it up with another commanding performance to defeat Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the women's 57kg final.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Punch Double Gold as Boxers Kick Start Medal Spree on Penultimate Day
Commonwealth Games 2026: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Punch Double Gold as Boxers Kick Start Medal Spree on Penultimate Day

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 16:14 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: India enjoyed a dream start to the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria clinched back-to-back boxing gold medals on Saturday, August 1. Preeti opened India’s account in boxing with a dominant unanimous-decision victory over Canada’s Scarlett Savannah Delgado in the women’s 54kg final before Jaismine followed it up with another commanding performance to defeat Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the women’s 57kg final. Their victories pushed India’s medal tally to 25 and kicked off what promises to be a memorable day for Indian boxing.

Preeti looked in complete control throughout her title bout, with the Bhiwani-born boxer winning the opening round comfortably before maintaining her dominance in the remaining rounds. Ranked World No. 3 in the bantamweight division, the 22-year-old capped off an outstanding campaign after previously registering a flawless 5-0 victory over Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the semifinals.

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Preeti Pawar Wins India’s First Boxing Gold at CWG 2026

Facing Canada’s Scarlett Savannah Delgado in the women’s 54kg final, Preeti Pawar delivered one of her finest performances of the tournament. The Indian boxer impressed the judges with her aggressive approach, clean combinations and defensive discipline to secure a unanimous 5-0 verdict. It marked India’s first boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and provided the perfect start to a medal-laden day for the contingent.

Preeti entered the final in excellent form after defeating Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the semifinals by another unanimous 5-0 decision. She carried that momentum into the gold-medal bout and never allowed Delgado to settle into the contest.

Jaismine Lamboria Adds Second Gold for India

Minutes after Preeti’s triumph, Jaismine Lamboria produced another dominant display by defeating four-time Commonwealth Games medallist Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland 5-0 in the women’s 57kg final. Walsh came into the contest with an impressive Commonwealth Games record that included gold in 2022 and silver medals in 2014 and 2018, but Jaismine proved too strong from the opening bell.

The gold medal continues Jaismine’s remarkable rise in international boxing. After winning bronze on her Commonwealth Games debut in 2022 and reclaiming the Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships title in 2025, she has now added a coveted Commonwealth Games gold medal to her growing list of achievements.

India Eye More Boxing Gold Medals on Saturday

India’s boxing campaign is far from over, with several more gold-medal bouts scheduled later on Saturday. Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal are all set to compete in their respective finals as India looks to further boost its medal tally before the Commonwealth Games conclude.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run

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