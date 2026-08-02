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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal Win Gold as India Concludes Historic Boxing Campaign; Narender Berwal Adds Silver

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal Win Gold as India Concludes Historic Boxing Campaign; Narender Berwal Adds Silver

After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, and Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach added another gold to India's Boxing tally.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal Win Gold as India Concludes Historic Boxing Campaign; Narender Berwal Adds Silver. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal Win Gold as India Concludes Historic Boxing Campaign; Narender Berwal Adds Silver. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 00:15 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, and Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach added another gold to India’s Boxing tally. The 26-year-old mounted a stunning comeback against Namibia Tryagain Morning Ndevelo following a tough start as India continued its strong form in boxing. Ankush Panghal added another gold to make it seven, while Narender Berwal had to settle for silver, making it 10 medals overall for Boxing.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Sachin Siwach’s late surge decisively swings momentum on his side.

Sachin staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Namibia’s Tryagain Morning Ndevelo by a 3-2 split decision in a thrilling men’s 60 kg final. The Haryana boxer endured a difficult start and found himself trailing heading into the decisive third round. His defence came under pressure as Ndevelo repeatedly found success on the counter, while Sachin was also warned several times by the referee. However, the Indian boxer produced a dramatic finish when it mattered most. Launching an all-out assault in the closing moments, Sachin landed a powerful punch that forced a standing count against the Namibian just seconds before the final bell. The late surge proved decisive as the judges awarded the contest to the Indian by a narrow split verdict, handing him the Commonwealth Games gold medal.

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The victory crowned an outstanding unbeaten campaign for the 26-year-old, who had earlier defeated Canada’s Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (4-1), England’s William Hewitt (4-1), Botswana’s Treasure Moremi (5-0) and Wales’ Owain Harris-Allan (5-0) on his way to the title. Hailing from Bhiwani, Haryana, Sachin entered the Games as World No. 5 in his category. A former Youth World champion, Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist, South Asian Games champion and World Boxing Cup Finals winner, he added another major title to his impressive resume with the Glasgow triumph.

Soon after, Ankush Panghal ensured India’s golden run continued by defeating England’s Dimeji Shittu 4-1 by split decision to win the men’s 80kg title. The 22-year-old from Haryana overcame a difficult opening round in which Shittu enjoyed the upper hand. The English boxer continued to attack aggressively early on, but Ankush gradually wrested control of the contest with clever movement, sharp backhand punches and disciplined defence.

Momentum swung firmly in the Indian’s favour in the closing stages, while Shittu also suffered a point deduction, much to the displeasure of the home crowd. Ankush finished the stronger boxer and deservedly earned the judges’ verdict to become India’s seventh boxing gold medallist of the Games. The youngster enjoyed a flawless campaign in Glasgow, recording unanimous victories over Antigua and Barbuda’s Zalaan Jan, Seychelles’ Jade Micock and Canada’s Joshua Ofori before overcoming Shittu in the final.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Narender Berwal’s rocky start puts him on back foot early

Meanwhile, Berwal, who competed in the 90+ KG category, trailed significantly after the opening round as England’s Damar Thomas went on to the offensive with a 1-4 score line. Having lost the second round by 0-5, he needed a comeback for the ages.

Nevertheless, the third round also went in Thomas’ favour, making it silver for the 31-year-old. India’s overall tally has now surged to 37 medals.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal Win Gold as India Concludes Historic Boxing Campaign; Narender Berwal Adds Silver
Tags: Ankush PanghalCommonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Narender BerwalSachin Siwach

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal Win Gold as India Concludes Historic Boxing Campaign; Narender Berwal Adds Silver
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal Win Gold as India Concludes Historic Boxing Campaign; Narender Berwal Adds Silver
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