Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas Strike Double Boxing Gold as India Breaks Into Top Five

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sakshi Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas were in action in the Women’s 51 kg and 60 kg boxing finals, respectively. Chaudhary defeated England’s Ruby White in the final to win India their inth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. This was India’s third gold medal in the boxing ring today. Later, Ghanghas was in action against Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh from Canada. Having lost the first round, the 20-year-old Indian boxer bounced back strongly to win the next two rounds. Here is a look at the results from the two fights.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sakshi Chaudhary wins Gold in Women’s 51 kg final

Sakshi Chaudhary won India’s ninth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The 24-year-old won the fight unanimously. Across the three rounds, all five judges ruled in favour of the Indian boxer. With this win, Chaudhary capped off a successful time for herself in her debut games in Glasgow.

Competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games, Choudhary had to drop down from her usual 54 kg weight category. The decision to take up the 51 kg category came after consideration and discussion with her coaches. Apparently, with Preet Pawar already securing a place in the 54 kg category, Choudhary decided to participate in the 51 kg weight event.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Priya Ghanghas wins India’s 10th Gold

It was a see-saw battle in the Women’s 60 kg final. Ghanghas lost the first round of the fight to Al-Ahmadieh. Three judges ruled against the Indian boxer in the first round, putting her under a great deal of pressure. Meanwhile, in the first round, Priya bounced back strongly as four judges gave the 20-year-old the win. In a split decision in the third round, Priya won the gold medal.

With this win, India took their gold medal tally to 10. The 10th gold medal meant that India, for the first time in CWG 2026, entered the top five rankings. The nation now needs a couple of more gold medals to overtake Scotland.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Medal Winners

India’s gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women’s shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men’s 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg judo), Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg judo), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54 kg boxing), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57 kg boxing), Soman Rana (men’s shot put F57), Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51 kg boxing) and Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60 kg boxing). The country’s silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, Lovepreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Yamini Mourya, Praveen Chithravel, Jadumani Singh and Shubham Juyal. Meanwhile, bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla, Seema Kaliramna, Tejaswin Shankar, Yashvir Singh, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Unnati Sharma.

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