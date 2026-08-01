Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana won India’s eighth Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medal in the Men’s F-57 Shot Put. Meanwhile, Shubham Juyal won the silver medal, completing a double podium finish. These two were India’s fifth and sixth medals of the day and the third gold. With the double podium finish, India is now in a great position as they aim for a top-five finish in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Soman Rana Wins Gold

Soman Rana won with a distance of 13.40 metres in the F-57 Shot Put final to win the gold medal. India gets its first Gold medal when Men’s Shot Put F57 at the Commonwealth Games. The country also celebrates its first-ever double podium finish in the event. This is Rana’s third medal in track and field for India.

CWG 2026: Soman Rana’s Journey to Gold Medal

Rana was a middleweight boxer for five years, representing the whole country in the first half decade of the 21st century. He was a sepoy in 2/8 Gorkha Rifles when he lost his right leg in a landmine blast in the Poonch sector in 2006. It was only after the accident that he discovered an entirely new way of life and became interested in para sports. He went to the Army Paralympic node for the first time as he needed a better prosthetic leg.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Shubham Juyal completes double podium

Shubham Juyal achieved victory on his very first throw of 13.08m. In fact, only two of Shubham Juyal’s throws, namely the second one and the third one, were better than anyone preceding him. His last throw was 13.28m, which is his best one. But Rana’s second throw of 13.40m knocked Shubham down to second place.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Medal Winners

India’s gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women’s shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men’s 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg judo), Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg judo), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54 kg boxing), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57 kg boxing) and Soman Rana (men’s shot put F57). The country’s silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, Lovepreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Yamini Mourya, Praveen Chithravel, Jadumani Singh and Shubham Juyal. Meanwhile, bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla, Seema Kaliramna, Tejaswin Shankar, Yashvir Singh and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium