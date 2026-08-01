LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

Commonwealth Games 2026 witnessed a historic Indian double podium in Men’s F57 Shot Put as Soman Rana clinched gold with a 13.40m throw and Shubham Juyal secured silver. India added two more medals to its CWG 2026 tally, boosting medal standings significantly.

Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal in frame. Image Credit: X
Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 17:37 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana won India’s eighth Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medal in the Men’s F-57 Shot Put. Meanwhile, Shubham Juyal won the silver medal, completing a double podium finish. These two were India’s fifth and sixth medals of the day and the third gold. With the double podium finish, India is now in a great position as they aim for a top-five finish in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Soman Rana Wins Gold

Soman Rana won with a distance of 13.40 metres in the F-57 Shot Put final to win the gold medal. India gets its first Gold medal when Men’s Shot Put F57 at the Commonwealth Games. The country also celebrates its first-ever double podium finish in the event. This is Rana’s third medal in track and field for India.

You Might Be Interested In

CWG 2026: Soman Rana’s Journey to Gold Medal

Rana was a middleweight boxer for five years, representing the whole country in the first half decade of the 21st century. He was a sepoy in 2/8 Gorkha Rifles when he lost his right leg in a landmine blast in the Poonch sector in 2006. It was only after the accident that he discovered an entirely new way of life and became interested in para sports. He went to the Army Paralympic node for the first time as he needed a better prosthetic leg.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Shubham Juyal completes double podium

Shubham Juyal achieved victory on his very first throw of 13.08m. In fact, only two of Shubham Juyal’s throws, namely the second one and the third one, were better than anyone preceding him. His last throw was 13.28m, which is his best one. But Rana’s second throw of 13.40m knocked Shubham down to second place.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Medal Winners

India’s gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women’s shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men’s 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg judo), Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg judo), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54 kg boxing), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57 kg boxing) and Soman Rana (men’s shot put F57). The country’s silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, Lovepreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Yamini Mourya, Praveen Chithravel, Jadumani Singh and Shubham Juyal. Meanwhile, bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla, Seema Kaliramna, Tejaswin Shankar, Yashvir Singh and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

RELATED News

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

IND vs SL: Why Has Team India’s Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Secure India’s Double Podium in Men’s Triple Jump

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run

LATEST NEWS

What Is Samudra Manthan Scheme? Here’s How It Could Cut India’s Oil Import Bill

Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

Ariana Grande’s Petal Sparks Body Image Debate: Fans Divided Over Singer’s Appearance In New Music Video

Why Did Dhurandhar Makers Choose Ranveer Singh Over Bigger Stars? Producer Explains

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’

CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened: Check Last Date And How to Apply At eservices.icai.org

No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

Vande Mataram Bill: What the New Law Says, Penalties; Why Opposition Is Protesting It

Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

QUICK LINKS