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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India’s First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India’s First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze

Indian track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar fought his knee injury to put on a spirited display to clinch bronze in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Decathlon event.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India's First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India's First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 01:48 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar fought his knee injury to put on a spirited display to clinch bronze in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Decathlon event. The 27-year-old, who initially dreamt of becoming a fast bowler, accomplished 7976 points, thereby etching history in Glasgow, Scotland.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who won Gold and Silver in the competition?

The Indian athlete sealed the bronze medal after a strong performance in the final event, the 1500m race, where he clocked 4:36.19. Despite a late challenge from England’s competitor, Shankar held his ground as his rival’s timing of 4:32.29 was not enough to overtake him, allowing the Indian to secure a historic podium finish. Shankar’s achievement added another chapter to India’s growing success in athletics at the Commonwealth Games.

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Canada’s Damian Warner claimed the silver medal, while Grenada’s Lindon Victor won the gold medal. With his historic bronze, Tejaswin Shankar has etched his name in Indian sporting history as the country’s first Commonwealth Games decathlon medallist. Tejaswin rose to prominence in high jump after setting the Indian national record of 2.29m in 2018. He further cemented his place in Indian athletics history at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian male high jumper to secure a medal at the Games.

In 2023, he added a bronze medal in the decathlon at the Asian Athletics Championships. He followed this with a silver medal at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships. The 2026 season proved to be another landmark year in Tejaswin’s career. He clinched the heptathlon gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, setting a new national record with 5,993 points.
Later that year, he created history by becoming the first Indian decathlete to surpass the 8,000-point mark, recording a new national record of 8,057 points at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships.

Commonwealth Games 2026: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra as India eye another gold

With track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra currently in action in the Men’s Javelin throw, he has built himself up as a firm contender to clinch gold. Having won the biggest prize in 2018 in Gold Coast, the 28-year-old started event well.

On July 31, Friday, Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history, becoming the first Indian Judoka to win gold. Yamini Mourya, meanwhile, finished with silver. Asmita and Harsh joined the likes of Mirabai Chanu (Women’s weightlifting – 48kg), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (Men’s 100m T47 para-athletics), Sharmila Dhankar (Women’s Shot Put F57 para-athletics) in clinching gold.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India’s First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Tejaswin Shankar

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India’s First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India’s First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India’s First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze
Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Tejaswin Shankar Creates History, Wins India’s First-Ever Decathlon Medal With Bronze

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