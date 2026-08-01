Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Unnati Sharma Clinches Bronze Medal As Indian Judo Team Continues To Shine

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Judo team has added another medal to its tally as Unnati Sharma has clinched bronze, accomplishing the achievement on August 1, 2026. Sharma has joined Harsh Singh, Asmita Dey and Yamini Mourya in their quest to take Judo to new heights, with India’s medal tally going well past 30 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who did Unnati Sharma beat to clinch Bronze medal in Glasgow?

The 27-year-old had beaten South Africa’s Skye Knoester by Ippon as the Indian athlete was unable to send her opponent down despite sweeping her off her leg in the second minute. Unnati had suffered a defeat to Australia’s Saya Middleton by Ippon in the semi-final, dashing her hopes of bagging silver or gold. Nevertheless, even a bronze is no mean achievement. Asmita Dey scripted history by clinching gold, becoming the first Indian Judo athlete to do so, while Harsh followed her footsteps by doing the same. Yamini fell short in the final but still won silver.

“Every competition and every training session has helped me become stronger” – Unnati Sharma

Unnati, who grew up in Dehradun, tried different disciples before realizing that her calling was in Judo. The youngster had said the continuous grind has placed her in good stead to take on the challenge, stating, as quoted by ANI News:

“Representing India at the Commonwealth Games is a very special feeling for me because it is something I have worked towards for many years. Every competition and every training session has helped me become stronger, both physically and mentally. My family has always believed in me, especially my father, who has supported me through every win and every loss. My focus now is to fight with confidence, give my best in every bout and make India proud.”

Having trained at Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Unnati also paid tribute to the the coaches, who believed in her.

“At IIS, you don’t have a choice but to work hard because everyone around you is chasing the same dream. Training with them motivates me every day. My coaches have trusted me from the beginning and helped me improve in every area. Because of them, I feel more confident every time I compete.”

India have won 8 gold medals in the event thus far.