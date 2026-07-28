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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Nirupama Devi Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Weightlifting Medal After Clean And Jerk Collapse

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Nirupama Devi Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Weightlifting Medal After Clean And Jerk Collapse

Indian Commonwealth Games 2026 debutant Nirupama Devi Seram failed to add to the country's medal tally after failing to register a total in the women's 63kg weightlifting competition on July 28, Tuesday at Glasgow in Scotland.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Weightlifter Nirupama Devi Seram Struggles In Clean And Jerk Attempts, Fails To Add To India's Medal Tally. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026: Weightlifter Nirupama Devi Seram Struggles In Clean And Jerk Attempts, Fails To Add To India's Medal Tally. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 21:51 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Commonwealth Games 2026 debutant Nirupama Devi Seram failed to add to the country’s medal tally after failing to register a total in the women’s 63kg weightlifting competition on July 28, Tuesday at Glasgow in Scotland. In what was a seesaw performance from the 25-year-old, she completed only one 93 KG performance and failed twice in the snatch and jerk phase.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Looking back at Nirupama Devi Seram’s clean and jerk struggles

After a successful 93kg lift, which came in her second attempt, Nirupama could not improve her mark, failing in her next two attempts at the same weight and then 95kg to finish fifth after the snatch phase. Needing a strong clean and jerk to climb into medal contention, she opted for an ambitious opening attempt of 123kg. She cleaned the weight but failed to generate enough drive to lock the instrument overhead. Her personal best is 126kg. Backed by loud cheers from her Indian teammates, Nirupama returned for a second attempt at the same weight. Once again, she managed to clean it but lost control while attempting the jerk, with the bar crashing behind her. 

Under immense pressure to stay in the competition and keep her bronze hopes alive, Nirupama made one final attempt at 123kg. But the outcome remained unchanged as she failed to complete the lift, leaving her without a total. Despite Nirupama’s disappointing outing, Indian weightlifters have enjoyed a productive campaign, collecting six medals so far — one gold, four silver and one bronze. Tokyo Olympic champion and Paris Games silver medallist Canada’s Maude Charron clinched the gold with a Games record effort of 232kg (102kg+130kg). England’s Sarah Davies Smale and Nauru’s Femily-Crystie Notte won the silver and bronze respectively.

Commonwealth Games 2026: How many weightlifting medals have India won?

Despite Nirupama Devi’s not enjoying success, India have still won eight medals in the category across both men and women. The only gold was won by Mirabai Chanu, while Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav and Valluri Ajaya Babu clinched silver.

Bindyarani Devi managed to win bronze.

Also Read: Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Nirupama Devi Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Weightlifting Medal After Clean And Jerk Collapse
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Nirupama Devi Seram

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Nirupama Devi Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Weightlifting Medal After Clean And Jerk Collapse

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Nirupama Devi Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Weightlifting Medal After Clean And Jerk Collapse
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Nirupama Devi Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Weightlifting Medal After Clean And Jerk Collapse
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Nirupama Devi Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Weightlifting Medal After Clean And Jerk Collapse
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