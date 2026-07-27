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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Bindyarani Sorokhaibam As India Add Another Medal at CWG? Check Age, Achievements and Other Details

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Bindyarani Sorokhaibam As India Add Another Medal at CWG? Check Age, Achievements and Other Details

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam continued India's impressive run in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by adding another medal to the country's tally in Glasgow. One of India's most consistent weightlifters over the past few years, the Manipuri lifter has once again showcased her quality on the international stage after previously winning a silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Competing in the women's 58kg category this time, Bindyarani strengthened her reputation as one of India's most dependable lifters.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Bindyarani Sorokhaibam As India Add Another Medal at CWG? Check Age, Achievements and Other Details
Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Bindyarani Sorokhaibam As India Add Another Medal at CWG? Check Age, Achievements and Other Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 22:55 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Bindyarani Sorokhaibam? Bindyarani Sorokhaibam continued India’s impressive run in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by adding another medal to the country’s tally in Glasgow. One of India’s most consistent weightlifters over the past few years, the Manipuri lifter has once again showcased her quality on the international stage after previously winning a silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Competing in the women’s 58kg category this time, Bindyarani strengthened her reputation as one of India’s most dependable lifters.

Who is Bindyarani Sorokhaibam?

Born on January 27, 1999, in Imphal, Manipur, Bindyarani Sorokhaibam comes from a humble family background. Her father is a farmer who also runs a grocery shop. She grew up alongside her brother and sister and developed an interest in sports at a young age. Initially, Bindyarani trained in taekwondo between 2008 and 2012 before switching to weightlifting in 2013 after coaches identified the sport as better suited to her physique.

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She began her weightlifting journey at the Sports Authority of India’s North Eastern Regional Centre in Imphal before earning promotion to the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE). Her rapid progress eventually helped her secure a place in the Indian national camp at SAI Patiala in 2019, where she continued to develop into one of India’s leading weightlifters.

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam’s Rise Through the Ranks

Bindyarani announced herself as one of India’s brightest young talents after winning the IWLF Youth National Championships in 2016. She further enhanced her reputation by clinching the gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games in 2019. Her consistent performances at national competitions paved the way for regular opportunities at the international level.

Since then, she has represented India in several major competitions, earning medals across international events while becoming a regular member of the national squad. Her impressive consistency has made her one of India’s strongest medal contenders in the lighter weight categories.

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam’s Major Achievements

  • Silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 in the women’s 55kg category.
  • Won bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in the women’s 58kg event.
  • Winner of the IWLF Youth National Championships in 2016.
  • Gold medallist at the Khelo India Youth Games in 2019.
  • Regular member of India’s national weightlifting squad at major international competitions.

India’s Medal Rush in Commonwealth Games 2026 Weightlifting

India have enjoyed an outstanding campaign on the weightlifting platform in Glasgow. Mirabai Chanu opened the country’s gold medal account by winning the women’s 48kg event with a dominant total lift of 190kg while setting new Commonwealth Games records. Earlier, Chanambam Rishikanta Singh claimed silver in the men’s 60kg category after producing a Commonwealth Games record snatch lift, while Muthupandi Raja secured another silver in the men’s 65kg event. Gyaneshwari Yadav also added a silver medal in the women’s 53kg category before Bindyarani Sorokhaibam continued India’s impressive medal-winning run with another podium finish.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Bindyarani Sorokhaibam As India Add Another Medal at CWG? Check Age, Achievements and Other Details
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Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Bindyarani Sorokhaibam As India Add Another Medal at CWG? Check Age, Achievements and Other Details
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