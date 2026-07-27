Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav? Indian Weightlifter Wins Silver in Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav? Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav continued India’s impressive campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by winning the silver medal in the women’s 53kg event in Glasgow on Monday. The Chhattisgarh lifter delivered an outstanding performance, briefly breaking Commonwealth Games records in both the snatch and clean & jerk before eventually finishing second behind Nigeria’s Onome Omolola. Her medal added to India’s growing weightlifting success after Mirabai Chanu won gold and Rishikanta Singh Chanambam and Muthupandi Raja claimed silver medals.

Who is Gyaneshwari Yadav?

Born in 2003, Gyaneshwari Yadav hails from Bhodiya village in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. She has emerged as one of India’s brightest young weightlifting talents through consistent performances on both the domestic and international circuit.

Apart from her sporting career, Gyaneshwari serves as an Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Chhattisgarh Police. She has successfully balanced public service with elite-level sport while establishing herself as one of India’s leading weightlifters in the lighter weight categories.

In 2025, she was honoured with the prestigious Gundadhur Samman, Chhattisgarh’s highest sporting award, following an impressive run that included a fifth-place finish at the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain. Known for her technical consistency in both the snatch and clean & jerk, Gyaneshwari has become India’s leading contender in the women’s 53kg division.

Rise Through the Ranks

Gyaneshwari first caught national attention after winning multiple medals at domestic championships before earning regular opportunities with the Indian national team. Her progress accelerated following the International Weightlifting Federation’s restructuring of weight categories, as she adapted quickly to the women’s 53kg class.

Strong performances at national selection trials and steady improvements on the international circuit helped her climb the rankings. Ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, she was ranked No. 1 among eligible Commonwealth lifters in the women’s 53kg category based on qualification totals, making her one of India’s strongest medal hopes.

Breakthrough on the International Stage

The defining moment of Gyaneshwari’s career before the Commonwealth Games came at the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar. Competing on home soil, she lifted 88kg in the snatch and 106kg in the clean & jerk to register a personal-best total of 194kg.

The performance earned her a silver medal in the snatch and an overall bronze medal in the women’s 53kg category. Her 88kg snatch also established a new Indian national record, while she narrowly missed the overall silver medal by just one kilogram behind Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoai Huong.

How Gyaneshwari Won Silver at Commonwealth Games 2026

Gyaneshwari produced another memorable performance in Glasgow to secure India’s fifth medal overall and fourth in weightlifting. She successfully lifted 88kg in her third snatch attempt to temporarily break the Commonwealth Games record before Nigeria’s Onome Omolola responded with a 93kg lift.

The Indian lifter once again rewrote the Games record in the clean & jerk with a successful 111kg attempt. However, Omolola immediately surpassed it with a 113kg lift to retain her Commonwealth Games title. Gyaneshwari finished with the silver medal, while Canada’s Rebeka Groulx claimed bronze.