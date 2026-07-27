Commonwealth Games 2026: Who Is Muthupandi Raja as India Win Silver Medal in Weightlifting? Check Details

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian weightlifter Muthupandi Raja continued India’s impressive run at the Commonwealth Games 2026 by clinching the silver medal in the men’s 65kg weightlifting event in Glasgow on Sunday (July 26). The Tamil Nadu lifter delivered another outstanding performance on the international stage, adding to India’s medal tally after Mirabai Chanu won gold in the women’s 48kg category and Rishikanta Singh secured silver in the men’s 60kg event earlier in the day.

Muthupandi Raja’s silver medal further strengthened India’s weightlifting campaign at the Commonwealth Games. The 26-year-old has overcome multiple injuries and health setbacks during his career before making a remarkable comeback to once again stand on the Commonwealth Games podium.

India’s Weightlifting Success Continues at Commonwealth Games 2026

India enjoyed another memorable day at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday (July 26). Mirabai Chanu lived up to expectations by winning India’s first gold medal of the Games in the women’s 48kg category with a total lift of 190kg while setting new Commonwealth Games records.

Earlier in the day, Chanambam Rishikanta Singh claimed silver in the men’s 60kg category after producing a Commonwealth Games record lift of 121kg in the snatch. Muthupandi Raja then added another silver medal in the men’s 65kg division, capping off an outstanding day for India’s weightlifting contingent.

Who Is Muthupandi Raja?

Muthupandi Raja hails from Sathuvachari in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, a region widely regarded as one of India’s leading weightlifting hubs. The locality has produced several accomplished lifters, including Commonwealth Games champion Sathish Sivalingam, and Raja has proudly continued that rich tradition.

Born on January 12, 2000, Raja began weightlifting at a young age and rapidly progressed through the junior ranks. His consistent performances earned him a place in India’s squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he finished sixth in the men’s 62kg category, marking the beginning of his international career.

Muthupandi Raja’s Career Setbacks and Inspiring Comeback

Raja’s promising career suffered a major setback during the 2019 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships when he tore the ligament in his right elbow during the snatch competition. The injury required surgery, while the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed his rehabilitation and forced him to continue recovery outside the national camp.

Although he returned to competition at the 2021 National Championships and secured a bronze medal, Raja narrowly missed selection for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. His struggles continued after he was diagnosed with jaundice and later underwent surgery for appendicitis, keeping him away from training for almost ten months. At one stage, he even considered retiring from the sport.

However, Raja fought his way back through determination and hard work. His breakthrough came at the 20th Senior National Weightlifting Championships in Modinagar in February 2026, where he won the men’s 65kg gold medal with a new national record total lift of 302kg, comprising 130kg in the snatch and 172kg in the clean and jerk. That performance secured his place in India’s Commonwealth Games squad and paved the way for his silver-medal-winning effort in Glasgow.