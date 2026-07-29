Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Sakshi Choudhary? Indian Boxer Guaranteed At Least Bronze Medal | Know More

Who is Sakshi Choudhary? Indian boxer Sakshi Choudhary has assured herself of at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after producing a dominant display in the women’s 51kg quarterfinal on Wednesday (July 29). Sakshi outclassed Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers by a unanimous 5-0 decision to book her place in the semifinals in Glasgow. The victory also guarantees India another boxing medal, with Sakshi now set to face England’s Amber-Jane Wall on Friday for a place in the gold medal bout. So who is Sakshi Choudhary and can she add a gold medal to India’s tally at CWG 2026?

Sakshi Choudhary Secures Commonwealth Games Medal

Sakshi looked in complete control throughout the contest, using her speed, sharp combinations and superior ring movement to dominate all three rounds. She barely looked troubled by her opponent and comfortably sealed a unanimous verdict from all five judges.

With both losing semifinalists in Commonwealth Games boxing receiving bronze medals, Sakshi has now guaranteed India another podium finish. She will next face England’s Amber-Jane Wall in the semifinal, with a place in the final at stake.

Who is Sakshi Choudhary?

Havildar Sakshi Ghanghas Choudhary is an Indian Army boxer from Haryana who competes in the women’s 51kg category. She has been regarded as one of India’s brightest boxing talents since her junior days and has consistently delivered medals at national and international competitions.

Sakshi grabbed national attention once again during the Indian selection trials in Patiala in May 2026, where she defeated two of India’s biggest boxing stars to secure her place in the national squad for both the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow and the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Earlier in her career, Sakshi also earned a place in India’s Olympic qualification squad after defeating Sonia Lather by a dominant 9-1 margin during the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualification trials.

Sakshi Choudhary Major Achievements

Silver medal – 7th Sub Junior Women Haryana State Boxing Championships (2012)

Gold medal – 8th Sub Junior Women State Boxing Championships (2013)

Gold medal – 9th Sub Junior Women State Boxing Championships (2014)

Gold medal – AIBA World Junior Women’s Championships (2015)

Gold medal – World Youth Championships (2017)

Champion – 11th Junior Women Haryana State Boxing Championships (2017)

Gold medal – World Youth Championships, Hungary (2018)

Qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers (2020)

Qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2026 and Asian Games 2026 after winning the national trials in Patiala

Guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after reaching the women’s 51kg semifinals

What’s Next for Sakshi Choudhary?

Having already secured a Commonwealth Games medal, Sakshi will now shift her focus to the semifinal against England’s Amber-Jane Wall. A victory will send the Indian boxer into the gold medal match and move her one step closer to adding another major international title to her impressive career achievements.