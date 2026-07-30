Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Silver Medalist Murali Sreeshankar? Once Told He’d Never Jump Again

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Murali Sreeshankar? India’s Murali Sreeshankar scripted one of the greatest comeback stories in recent athletics history by winning the silver medal in the men’s long jump at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Two years after suffering a career-threatening patellar tendon rupture that left doctors fearing he may never compete again, the Kerala-born long jumper soared 8.09m to finish second behind Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle (8.15m). Scotland’s Stephen Mackenzie claimed bronze with 8.08m, while fellow Indian Lokesh Sathyanathan finished fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.

Who is Murali Sreeshankar?

Murali Sreeshankar is one of India’s finest long jump athletes and has consistently represented the country on the biggest international stages. Born in Kerala, Sreeshankar is coached by his father, S. Murali, and has established himself as one of Asia’s leading horizontal jumpers through his technical consistency and explosive athleticism.

Before Glasgow 2026, Sreeshankar had already won silver medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Asian Games. He was also regarded as one of India’s strongest medal hopes for the Paris Olympics before a devastating injury interrupted his career.

The Injury That Nearly Ended His Career

In April 2024, while training in Palakkad, Sreeshankar suffered a complete rupture of his patellar tendon—the crucial tendon connecting the kneecap to the shin bone. The injury also caused a small piece of bone to break away, making it one of the most serious injuries a long jumper can suffer.

The setback ruled him out of the Paris Olympics and raised serious concerns over whether he would ever compete again. Following surgery in Qatar, Sreeshankar spent nearly 21 months in rehabilitation, gradually rebuilding the strength, confidence and explosiveness required to return to elite competition.

Major Career Achievements

Silver medal – Commonwealth Games 2022 (Birmingham)

Silver medal – Asian Games 2023

Silver medal – Commonwealth Games 2026 (Glasgow)

Represented India at multiple World Championships and international athletics events.

Completed a remarkable comeback after missing nearly two years due to a career-threatening knee injury.

Murali Sreeshankar’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Performance

Sreeshankar looked confident throughout the men’s long jump final despite entering the competition after only recently returning to action. He opened with a leap of 8.03m before improving to 8.09m, a jump that ultimately secured him the silver medal. Throughout the competition, the Indian star interacted with the Glasgow crowd and drew energy from the spectators while his father and coach watched proudly from the stands.