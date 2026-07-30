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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Did Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Coach Travel To Glasgow At His Own Cost? Reason Revealed

Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Did Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Coach Travel To Glasgow At His Own Cost? Reason Revealed

While Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra continues to make big strides in every competition, his personal coach Jaiveer Chaudhary has somewhat seemingly slipped under the radar.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Did Neeraj Chopra's Personal Coach Travel To Glasgow At His Own Cost? Reason Revealed. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Did Neeraj Chopra's Personal Coach Travel To Glasgow At His Own Cost? Reason Revealed. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 20:29 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: While Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra continues to make big strides in every competition, his personal coach Jaiveer Chaudhary has somewhat seemingly slipped under the radar. Chaudhary was present in tow inside the Scotstoun Stadium on July 30, Thursday the Indian superstar qualify for the Men’s Javelin Throw Final in Commonwealth Games 2026. Nevertheless, it has emerged that Chaudhary had arrived in Glasgow, Scotland at his own cost. Know the reason here.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Why did Jaiveer Chaudhary come to Glasgow in his own cost?

Headlined by 28-year-old Neeraj Chopra, the 32-member Athletics contingent comprised five coaches, two physios and one doctor along with two medical professionals. The Sports Ministry had cleared the support staff led by head coach Radhakrishnan Nair but it did not have Chaudhary as one of the members. According to reports, Chaudhary had travelled from Bienne in Switzerland, where Chopra had been training before the Commonwealth Games. The Olympic medallist’s coach was seen sitting in the area designated for coaches along with Nair.

The reason for personal coach not getting clearance is that they will not be included in the contingent, according to a PTI report unveiled earlier this year. According to the ministry, “demonstrable contribution” and “regular association” to an athlete’s growth will be examined in case of request for personal coaches but regardless of the cost, no member over and above the sanctioned contingent shall be allowed. A source according to PTI said:

“Yes, he (Jaiveer) is here at his own cost. He was not in the list of contingent (cleared by the Ministry). The Indian Olympic Association arranged for his accreditation and access to to Field of Play.”

“Everyone looks in good shape” – Neeraj Chopra

After qualifying for the final with a best throw of 79.61m, Chopra suggested that he expects good competition from the likes of Arshad Nadeem and Rumesh Pathirage. He said, as quoted by ANI News:

“The javelin throw field is pretty good. It would be a really good final. Hope the conditions will be okay tomorrow. Everyone looks in good shape; let us see tomorrow what happens. I think javelin is really popular in South Asia now. There are a lot of javelin throwers, a lot of athletes who are training for it. There is a better chance of more athletes coming now. Before, javelin throw was not very famous, but now people know about it and support it, as they realise that there is a future in this sport. We also have good facilities related to the sport. When I started playing, I did not know how to plan and train for this sport. But with the internet, there is everything that you can know about javelin. It is really great that people know about the sport, recognise it and athletes try to give their best too.”

The Haryana-born athlete had struck gold in the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Did Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Coach Travel To Glasgow At His Own Cost? Reason Revealed
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Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Did Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Coach Travel To Glasgow At His Own Cost? Reason Revealed

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Did Neeraj Chopra’s Personal Coach Travel To Glasgow At His Own Cost? Reason Revealed
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