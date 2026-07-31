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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Games 2026: Yamini Mourya Wins Silver Medal For Indian Judoka After Asmita Dey And Harsh Singh Clinch Gold

Commonwealth Games 2026: Yamini Mourya Wins Silver Medal For Indian Judoka After Asmita Dey And Harsh Singh Clinch Gold

Indian judoka Yamini Mourya couldn't quite match the standards of her compatriots Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh as she had to settle for a silver in the women's 57kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 31, Friday.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Yamini Mourya Wins Silver Medal For Indian Judoka After Asmita Dey And Harsh Singh Clinch Gold. (Image Credits: X)
Commonwealth Games 2026: Yamini Mourya Wins Silver Medal For Indian Judoka After Asmita Dey And Harsh Singh Clinch Gold. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 23:51 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian judoka Yamini Mourya couldn’t quite match the standards of her compatriots Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh as she had to settle for a silver in the women’s 57kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 31, Friday. It still remains India’s most successful outing in Judo in Commonwealth Games.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Yamini Mourya fights hard but goes down eventually

Yamini fought for nearly seven minutes in a high-intensity contest against England’s Acelya Toprak before losing via Ippon after receiving a third Shido penalty during the Golden Score period. The result gave Toprak the gold medal, while Yamini finished with a commendable silver medal for India, accoridng to ESPN. The final began with Toprak, ranked No. 13 in the world, taking the charge and applying early pressure. The English judoka attempted a strong hold, but Yamini displayed excellent defensive skills to avoid being pinned and kept herself in the contest.

As the bout progressed, both judokas battled for control, with penalties becoming a decisive factor. Yamini received two Shidos during regulation time, while Toprak was also penalised once for non-combativity. Despite repeated attacks from the English judoka, the Indian continued to defend strongly and forced the contest into Golden Score. In the extra period, both athletes were on the brink of defeat, with each carrying two Shidos. Toprak continued to create attacking opportunities and eventually forced the decisive moment when Yamini accumulated her third penalty, resulting in an Ippon victory for the English judoka.


Despite missing out on gold, Yamini’s silver medal added to India’s impressive judo campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Earlier in the day, Asmita Dey won gold in the women’s -48kg category, while Harsh Singh clinched the men’s -60kg title, marking a historic double gold for Indian judo. The country has now secured 20 medals in Glasgow – five gold, 10 silver and five bronze.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who are the other Indian Judo athletes to win medal in the Games?

Prior to the Commonwealth Games, only Sushila Devi Likmabam, Tulika Mann and Navjot Channa had clinched silver, while Vijay Kumar Yadav and Sunil Kumar won bronze in Judo before.

With 20 medals under their belt now, India are certain to add more, with the Boxing contingent in action. Additionally, track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra also has a strong chance of winning one at the Men’s Javelin Throw final.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Yamini Mourya Wins Silver Medal For Indian Judoka After Asmita Dey And Harsh Singh Clinch Gold
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026neeraj chopraYamini Mourya

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Yamini Mourya Wins Silver Medal For Indian Judoka After Asmita Dey And Harsh Singh Clinch Gold
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Commonwealth Games 2026: Yamini Mourya Wins Silver Medal For Indian Judoka After Asmita Dey And Harsh Singh Clinch Gold
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