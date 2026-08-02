Commonwealth Games 2030: Where Will The Next CWG be Held? Host City, Sports, Venues And Everything we Know so Far

Commonwealth Games 2026: With the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland about to conclude, the baton will officially be passed to the host of the country that will stage the event four years later. The 2026 edition has given some memorable moments from the Indian Judo trio creating history to Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage bagging gold in what was his first Commonwealth Games edition. But which country will host the Commonwealth Games 2030?
Which country is hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030?
Ahmedabad, India are slared to be the hosts of the Commonwealth Games four years later. It will also be the second occasion that the country will host it, having done so in 2010 in Delhi. The host nation had an outstanding tournament, bagging a jaw-dropping 101 medals, laced with 39 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze. That year saw the host nation finish second behind Australia, who were miles ahead among the 71 nations with a tally of 177 medals that had 74 gold, 55 silver and 48 bronze. By contrast, India only have 39 medals on what is the final day of Commonwealth Games and cannot cross the tally of 101 achieved 16 years ago at home.
But they will hope for the 2030 edition to be a blast in Ahmedabad.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Who are the medallists so far for India?
Below is the list of gold medallists for India in Commonwealth Games 2026
- Weightlifting – Women’s 48kg: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
- Para-Athletics – Women’s Shot Put F57: Sharmila Dhankar
- Para-Athletics – Men’s 100m T47: Dilip Gavit
- Judo – Women’s 48kg: Asmita Dey
- Judo – Men’s 60kg: Harsh Singh
- Para-Athletics – Men’s Shot Put F57: Soman Rana
- Boxing – Women’s Category: Preeti Pawar
- Boxing – Women’s Category: Jaismine Lamboria
- Boxing – Women’s Category: Sakshi Chaudhary
- Boxing – Women’s Category: Priya Ghanghas
- Boxing – Women’s Category: Arundhati Choudhary
- Boxing – Men’s Category: Sachin Siwach
- Boxing – Men’s Category: Ankush Panghal
Below is the list of silver medallists for India in Commonwealth Games 2026
- Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra
- Athletics – Men’s Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar
- Athletics – Men’s Triple Jump: Praveen Chithravel
- Athletics – Men’s High Jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare
- Athletics – Men’s 10,000m: Gulveer Singh
- Weightlifting – Men’s 60kg: Rishikanta Singh
- Weightlifting – Men’s 65kg: Muthupandi Raja
- Weightlifting – Women’s 53kg: Gyaneshwari Yadav
- Weightlifting – Men’s 79kg: Valluri Ajaya Babu
- Weightlifting – Women’s 69kg: Harjinder Kaur
- Weightlifting – Men’s +110kg: Lovepreet Singh
- Boxing – Women’s 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain
- Boxing – Men’s 90+kg: Narender Berwal
- Boxing – Men’s 55kg: Jadumani Singh
- Judo – Women’s 57kg: Yamini Mourya
- Para-Athletics – Men’s 100m T47: Mohammed Basil
- Para-Athletics – Men’s Shot Put F57: Shubham Juyal
Below is the list of bronze medallists for India in Commonwealth Games 2026
- Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw: Yashvir Singh
- Athletics – Men’s Triple Jump: Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
- Athletics – Men’s 5000m: Gulveer Singh
- Athletics – Men’s Decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar
- Athletics – Women’s Discus Throw: Seema Kaliramna
- Weightlifting – Women’s 58kg: Bindyarani Devi
- Para Powerlifting – Men’s Heavyweight: Jhandu Kumar
- Para-Athletics – Women’s Shot Put F57: Shilpa Shyla
- Judo – Women’s Category: Unnati Sharma