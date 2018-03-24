If the Indian Olympic Association sources are to be believed then star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will lead the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast in 2018. It is also understood that Sindhu, who cruised into the All England championships semi-finals recently, has been told about the task by the association.

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been named the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) which is to be held in Gold Coast, Australia. According to sources, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) selected the badminton ace for the prestigious role after a long-drawn discussion on Friday. It is also understood that Sindhu, who cruised into the All England championships semi-finals recently, has been told about the task by the association.

The glittering portfolio of PV Sindhu and her remarkable consistency in recent times are thought to be the main parameters that IOC took into consideration. She is the first Indian woman ever to win a silver medal in Olympics and was crowned the winner of Korean Open Super Series in 2017. She also received a silver medal at the 2017 BWF World Championships.

Also Read: Afghanistan qualifies for cricket World Cup, Ireland crashes out

During 2014 CWG held in Glasgow, PV Sindhu secured a bronze medal for her performance and this year, she will be looking to improve on it. It will be the first time in over three Commonwealth Games editions that a badminton player will lead the march during the opening ceremony.

Earlier, now Union Minister and Olympics silver medallist in shooting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was the torch-bearer at the Melbourne CWG of 2006. Abhinav Bindra, gold medallist at 2008 Beijing Olympics was given the charge of leading the Indian contingent at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi. Shooter Vijay Kumar, who is Olympics silver medallist, was the torch bearer at the 2014 edition of CWG in Glasgow.

Also Read: Football: Brazil sours Russia’s World Cup preparations, Argentina cruise past Italy

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App