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Home > Sports News > Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honours Winners At Closing Ceremony

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honours Winners At Closing Ceremony

With Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium on August 2, Sunday staging the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was present for the big occasion.

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Honours Winners At Closing Ceremony. (Image Credits: Rekha Gupta X)
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Honours Winners At Closing Ceremony. (Image Credits: Rekha Gupta X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 23:57 IST

With Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium on August 2, Sunday staging the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was present for the big occasion. As a chief guest, she honoured the players with medals, accolades and hailed everyone for their outstanding performances.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that it is a matter of pride for the Delhi Government that the national capital has successfully hosted this prestigious international sporting event, featuring participation from 25 Commonwealth nations, thereby demonstrating once again its capability to host world-class sports events. Delhi’s Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood, office-bearers of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, representatives of the Table Tennis Federation of India, players from various countries, international delegations, and numerous distinguished personalities from the sports world were present on the occasion.

The closing ceremony featured various captivating programs, including a Kalaripayattu demonstration, a performance by Flying Drummers, a cultural presentation by special-needs children, and the medal ceremony. The Chief Minister remarked that this event was not merely a competition but a celebration of sporting excellence, international cooperation, and cultural exchange.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi Government is committed to building a bright future for the youth through sports. A large number of school students were invited to witness the championships so that they could draw inspiration from world-class players and resolve to excel in sports.

Rekha Gupta excited for ISF World School Wrestling Championship in 2027


She added that sports foster qualities such as discipline, leadership, team spirit, patience, and patriotism, virtues that are essential for building a developed India. The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is not only excelling in international competitions but also successfully hosting world-class sporting events. It is a matter of pride for the Delhi government that the capital successfully hosted this prestigious championship and effectively showcased the country’s capacity to organise sports events to the world.


The Chief Minister remarked that Delhi’s sporting future is set to become even brighter. In 2027, the capital will host the ISF World School Wrestling Championship and the ISF World School Badminton Championship. Additionally, the Delhi government has submitted a bid to host the National Games and the Khelo India Games. Through these events, Delhi will establish a strong identity on the global sports map.


Congratulating the Indian team specifically on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that by winning gold medals in both the men’s and women’s team events, India has brought glory to the entire nation. He extended his best wishes to all the medal-winning athletes and participating countries for their excellent sportsmanship, discipline, and outstanding performance.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honours Winners At Closing Ceremony
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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honours Winners At Closing Ceremony

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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honours Winners At Closing Ceremony
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