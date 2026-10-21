Como vs Manchester United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Preview

Como vs Manchester United Prediction: Como will host Manchester United in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase encounter on Wednesday, October 21, at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Italy. Both teams will be eager to return to winning ways in Europe after suffering defeats in their previous Champions League fixtures.

Michael Carrick is under increasing pressure at Manchester United, who are without a win in six games in all competitions. Cesc Fabregas will be eager for Como to make their home form count and take advantage of the vulnerabilities in the United rearguard.

Como vs Manchester United: Match Details

Match: Como vs Manchester United

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2026-27

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy

Kick-off: 10:15 PM IST (5:45 PM UK time)

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Como vs Manchester United: Injury News

Como will be without Assane Diao through injury having suffered a thigh problem. Trevoh Chalobah remains a doubt through a muscular issue whilst Moise Kean is also a doubt with a shin problem. Nico Paz, Martin Baturina and Anastasios Douvikas will be expected to take on the attacking duties.

Manchester United side news Man United are currently without a number of players, Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko are all ruled out through injury. Yoro is suspended for the game, while Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Ayden Heaven are all unavailable.

Como vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting Lineups

Como predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jean Butez; Yan Couto, Trevoh Chalobah, Jacobo Ramon, Alex Valle; Luis Milla, Lucas da Cunha; Jesus Rodriguez, Nico Paz, Martin Baturina; Anastasios Douvikas.

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot; Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba; Amad Diallo, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes; Bryan Mbeumo.

Como vs Manchester United Prediction

Como enter the competition with confidence following a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina, as they have recorded a 4-1 win against RB Leipzig and a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord in their previous Champions League group matches.

United’s European blunder and defensive empties will likely be punished by Fabregas’ attack-minded team. Como has a 41.7% chance to win against Manchester United, compared to 33.8% for Manchester United and 24.5% for a draw.

Como vs Manchester United Prediction: Como 2-1 Manchester United