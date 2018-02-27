Neymar was stretchered off during PSG's emphatic 3-0 win over Marseille in the French Clasico on Sunday after his collision with Bouna Sarr. The Brazilian is undergoing treatment after he twisted his right ankle. As soon as the news of Neymar's injury made headlines, there were speculations about the 29-year old missing out the heavyweight clash against Real Madrid.

It looks Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar will not be a part of Unai Emery’s squad when they collide with the reigning Europen champions in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on 7th March at Parc des Princes. Neymar was stretchered off during PSG’s emphatic 3-0 win over Marseille in the French Clasico on Sunday after his collision with Bouna Sarr. The Brazilian is undergoing treatment after he twisted his right ankle. As soon as the news of Neymar’s injury made headlines, there were speculations about the 29-year old missing out the heavyweight clash against Real Madrid.

According to sources, Neymar is likely to miss the mouth-watering return leg against Real Madrid at Parce Des Princes with an ankle fracture. In a report filed by Globo Esporte suggest that Neymar is expected to remain out of action for four weeks. Confirming Neymar’s injury, the Paris club recently released a statement about their star stalwart. According to the statement, Neymar had gone through a CT scan. PSG are yet to determine the duration of Neymar’s absence from Emery’s side.

“Examinations performed today (ultrasound and CT) confirmed an anterior external sprain of the right ankle but also the associated existence of a fissure of the fifth metatarsal,” PSG said in their official statement. PSG might’ve hinted that their talisman is expected to remain on the sidelines for quite some time. Neymar is unlikely to return back to Emery’s squad before they host Zidane’s Madrid spearheaded by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Benzema and Sergio Ramos.

