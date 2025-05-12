‘Congrats To My Biscotti’: AB de Villiers’ Quirky Note To Virat Kohli On Test Retirement

Kohli’s decision to step away comes shortly after similar announcements by Rohit Sharma and R. Ashwin, marking a significant generational shift in Indian Test cricket.

'Congrats to My Biscotti': AB de Villiers' Quirky Note to Virat Kohli on Retirement

Virat Kohli, one of the most defining figures in modern cricket, has officially stepped away from Test cricket. The 36-year-old maestro made the announcement through a heartfelt Instagram post, drawing a close to a storied red-ball journey that began 14 years ago.

His Test career boasts 123 matches, 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and 31 fifties—a resume that places him among the greats.

Teammates and Legends Celebrate the End of an Era

Tributes poured in from around the world as the cricket fraternity grappled with the magnitude of Kohli’s decision. Friends, former teammates, and even rivals expressed admiration for the legacy he leaves behind.

Among the first to respond was his close friend and ex-RCB colleague, AB de Villiers. In typical De Villiers fashion, the tribute was personal and lighthearted: “Congrats to my biscotti Virat Kohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend!”

Congrats to my biscotti @imVkohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend! ❤️🙌🏻 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/2DnNLRzSrI — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 12, 2025

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, known for his straightforward nature, kept his message brief but touching:

“A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks,” he wrote on X.

A man with lion’s passion!

Will miss u cheeks…. pic.twitter.com/uNGW7Y8Ak6 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 12, 2025

Shared Memories from the Dressing Room

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh, who saw the early stages of Kohli’s career up close, reflected on their journey together.

“Virat, we’ve shared that era… faced the grind together, lived the long days of Test cricket with pride. Your batting in whites is special – not just in numbers, but in intent, intensity, and inspiration. Good luck going forward.”

Virat, we’ve shared that era… faced the grind together, lived the long days of Test cricket with pride. Your batting in whites is special — not just in numbers, but in intent, intensity, and inspiration.

Good luck going forward #ViratKohli #TestCricket @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/GSh1Ca6I3G — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2025

The emotional gravity of Kohli’s departure was not lost on cricket’s administrative elite either.

ICC Acknowledges Kohli’s Test Legacy

Jay Shah, Chair of the International Cricket Council, acknowledged the massive hole Kohli’s exit leaves in the longest format of the game.

“Congratulations Virat Kohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all – you played Tests with heart, grit, and pride.”

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all – you played Tests with heart, grit,… pic.twitter.com/sYBhJ5HhJI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 12, 2025

Kohli’s decision to step away comes shortly after similar announcements by Rohit Sharma and R. Ashwin, marking a significant generational shift in Indian Test cricket.

