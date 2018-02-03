India U19 team beats Australia by 8 wickets in the World Cup title clash at Bay Oval stadium, Tauranga, New Zealand. As the boys in blue repeated the history Indian politicians congratulated team members and Coach Rahul Dravid for the brilliant job. In the final match Indian opener Manjot Kalra scored unbeaten 101 runs facing 102 deliveries, also he was named as Man of the match for his beautiful knock.

This was the fourth time in cricket history when India U-19 team lifted the world. Prithvi Shaw joined Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand in the club of U19 World Cup winning captains. Joining the celebrations, many top Indian politicians congratulated junior Indian side for creating the history. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was the first one to wish Prithvi and company, followed by Vice-President Vankiya Naidu, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah.

Every politician appreciated the team effort and hard work done by Prithvi Shaw and company, who raised the pride of the nation. Vice-President Vankiya Naidu congratulated young Indian side to make nation proud.

Hearty congratulations for the Indian under 19 Cricket team for winning ICC Under 19 World Cup beating Australia in New Zealand today. The young players made the country proud. @BCCI #U19WorldCup #ICCU19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4E4TAHCL8x — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) February 3, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his timeline that this triumph makes every Indian extremely proud.

Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup. This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2018

This was the first time when opposition and government were on the same side, as Congress President Rahul Gandhi twitted a picture of young team India celebrating the victory, Rahul Gandhi also added a caption to congratulate young Indian side.

Congratulations Team India on your resounding U 19 Cricket World Cup win! India takes great pride in the success of its new generation of cricket stars. #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/DHUaYzhxjL — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 3, 2018

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet after the victory of U19 Indian side and praised Delhi boy Manjot Kalra for his great knock.

Heartiest congratulations to India's U-19 Cricket team for winning the World Cup. Delhi boy Manjot Kalra has made all of us proud! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 3, 2018

In the thread Bharatiya Janata Party, President Amit Shah shared a post supporting the team spirit and great job done by India U19 side.

Hats off to the World Champion, Team India. Your unbeatable team spirit throughout the series has brought this #U19WC trophy home. Congratulations to the entire team, coach Rahul Dravid and the management for this unparalleled accomplishment. Proud moment. pic.twitter.com/AeznS9oaJG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 3, 2018

Union Minister Smriti Irani congratulated young guns for repeating the history.

Congratulations to young Team India for scripting a historic win at the #U19CWCFinal for the fourth time. You have done the whole Nation proud. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 3, 2018

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal praised the young side for stellar performance in the tournament.

Congratulations Team India on winning the #U19CWCFinal and becoming the most successful team in the history of the competition, with four title victories. The country is delighted by your stellar performance in the tournament. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 3, 2018

Chief Minister of Goa congratulated boys for their dominating performance.

Congratulations to the young Team India for a dominating performance throughout the tournament and winning the U19 Cricket World Cup. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) February 3, 2018

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Dravid for winning the title.

And Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated boys in blue for the brilliant job.