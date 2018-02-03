On Saturday, junior Indian men squad created another history by winning the U-19 Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval stadium, Tauranga, New Zealand. Soon after winning the title top politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President of India Vankiya Naidu and Congress President Rahul Gandhi shared their greetings through twitter. Team India thrashed Australia by 8 wickets in this title clash. Indian opener Manjot Kalra scored unbeaten 101 runs facing 102 deliveries, also he was named as Man of the match for his beautiful knock. In the innings of 101 runs, Manjot scored 8 boundaries and 3 sixes.  

This was the fourth time in cricket history when India U-19 team lifted the world. Prithvi Shaw joined Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand in the club of U19 World Cup winning captains. Joining the celebrations, many top Indian politicians congratulated junior Indian side for creating the history. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was the first one to wish Prithvi and company, followed by Vice-President Vankiya Naidu, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah.

Every politician appreciated the team effort and hard work done by Prithvi Shaw and company, who raised the pride of the nation. Vice-President Vankiya Naidu congratulated young Indian side to make nation proud.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his timeline that this triumph makes every Indian extremely proud.    

This was the first time when opposition and government were on the same side, as Congress President Rahul Gandhi twitted a picture of young team India celebrating the victory, Rahul Gandhi also added a caption to congratulate young Indian side.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet after the victory of U19 Indian side and praised Delhi boy Manjot Kalra for his great knock.

In the thread Bharatiya Janata Party, President Amit Shah shared a post supporting the team spirit and great job done by India U19 side.

Union Minister Smriti Irani congratulated young guns for repeating the history.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal praised the young side for stellar performance in the tournament.

Chief Minister of Goa congratulated boys for their dominating performance.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Dravid for winning the title.

 And Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated boys in blue for the brilliant job.