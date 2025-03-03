Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Deletes Post Criticizing Rohit Sharma Amid Backlash

Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Deletes Post Criticizing Rohit Sharma Amid Backlash

Mohamed’s controversial post surfaced during India’s match against New Zealand, where she criticized Sharma's fitness and leadership.

Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Deletes Post Criticizing Rohit Sharma Amid Backlash


Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed has deleted her social media post calling Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma “fat” and all subsequent posts in which she defended her remarks. The move comes after the Congress high command stepped in following severe backlash from cricket fans and political opponents, leaving the party in damage control mode.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mohamed’s controversial post surfaced during India’s match against New Zealand, where she criticized Sharma’s fitness and leadership. “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The remark triggered an uproar, with fans citing statistics to highlight Sharma’s contributions and leadership. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also seized the opportunity to attack the Congress, calling the comment reflective of the party’s “Emergency mindset.”

In an attempt to clarify, Mohamed later claimed her remark was “generic” and questioned why people in a democracy could not express their opinions freely. However, the explanation failed to contain the controversy, compelling the Congress to distance itself from her comments. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera stated that Mohamed’s views were personal and did not reflect the party’s stance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy,” Khera said.

Despite taking down the post and its subsequent defenses, Mohamed has not issued an apology. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized her remarks, calling them “shameful” and an insult to every Indian cricket supporter. “Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics?” he questioned in a social media post.

The controversy escalated further when Mohamed engaged in an exchange with a Pakistan-based sports journalist, who defended Sharma by calling him a “mighty effective and world-class performer.” Mohamed responded dismissively, arguing that Sharma did not compare to Indian cricket legends like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Kapil Dev. “He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the Captain of India,” she wrote.

With the Congress working to contain the fallout, the episode underscores the potential perils of unguarded social media remarks, especially in a country where cricket is deeply intertwined with national sentiment.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: India Confirms Semi-Final Date With Australia In Dubai

Filed under

rohit sharma Shama Mohamed

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

20 More Firearms Surrendered Across Four Districts In Violence-Hit Manipur

20 More Firearms Surrendered Across Four Districts In Violence-Hit Manipur

‘We May Be The Only Intelligent Civilization In The Milky Way’: Professor Brian Cox At NXT Conclave Talks About The Future Of Humanity And Science

‘We May Be The Only Intelligent Civilization In The Milky Way’: Professor Brian Cox At...

When Is International Women’s Day In 2025? Know Its Historical Significance

When Is International Women’s Day In 2025? Know Its Historical Significance

MK Stalin Asks Newlyweds In Tamil Nadu To Have Babies Immediately To Counter Delimitation From Centre

MK Stalin Asks Newlyweds In Tamil Nadu To Have Babies Immediately To Counter Delimitation From...

Entertainment

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar For Best Actor

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar

What Do Oscar Nominees Get In $200,000 Gift Bag? Maldives Trip, Cannabis But Most Expensive Item On List Is Worth $50K

What Do Oscar Nominees Get In $200,000 Gift Bag? Maldives Trip, Cannabis But Most Expensive

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard