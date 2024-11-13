Conor McGregor Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Conor McGregor has denied raping Nikita Hand, a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on December 2018. McGregor told the court that he had engaged in a consensual sexual encounter

Conor McGregor has denied raping Nikita Hand, a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on December 2018. McGregor told the court that he had engaged in a consensual sexual encounter, responding to claims made by Ms Hand that he pinned her to a bed and raped her in a hotel room in Dublin. The case is being heard as part of a civil damage suit Ms. Hand filed with claims of damages against the alleged assault.

Alleged Assault and DNA Evidence

The DNA samples obtained from Ms. Hand’s body and clothes were matched with the DNA profile of McGregor. According to Dr. Charlotte Murphy, who analyzed the samples, reported that there were seminal stains on the undergarments and playsuit belonging to Ms. Hand that matched with McGregor’s DNA. While cross-examining, Dr. Murphy mentioned that the presence of sperms could never provide an idea as to whether the act was consensual or not.

He further testified that there were tears both on the right and left side of Ms. Hand’s playsuit straps. The second defendant appearing in the case, James Lawrence was excluded from being one of the contributors of the DNA profiles mentioned on Ms. Hand.

Effects on Ms. Hand’s Life

John McMahon, Ms. Hand’s co-owner in the hairdresser salon, testified that she returned to work after the incident occurred but had mental health issues and left her employment in May 2019. To corroborate this, Elva Breen, vocational assessor, testified that Ms. Hand had severe anxiety and panic attacks and could no longer carry on working in a job that involved dealing with customers after the incident.

Evidence of McGregor’s Defense

Conor McGregor testified, claiming that all accusations made against him were false. He said, “She didn’t get her bruises from me, as far as I’m aware.” He described the sexual encounter as “enthusiastic and athletic,” mentioning that Ms. Hand had given him oral sex. He further testified that when he left, Ms. Hand wasn’t upset or distressed.

Testifying from McGregor’s Partner

Danielle Kealey is another woman who was with McGregor on the night when the alleged incident took place. She testified in his defense stating that she did not know Ms. Hand that well because, at the time, they worked in different salons but she could recall being collected by both McGregor and Lawrence to take her to the Beacon Hotel. Kealey testified that she knew McGregor and Ms. Hand went into the bedroom but did not know what happened inside. She testified that when they emerged, “everything was fine,” and nobody appeared agitated.

Conclusion of Ms. Hand’s Case

Ms. Hand’s case is now over, with McGregor due to return to the witness stand on Thursday when the sitting resumes.

