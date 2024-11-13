Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Conor McGregor Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Conor McGregor has denied raping Nikita Hand, a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on December 2018. McGregor told the court that he had engaged in a consensual sexual encounter

Conor McGregor Denies Rape Allegations, Claims Encounter Was Consensual

Conor McGregor has denied raping Nikita Hand, a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on December 2018. McGregor told the court that he had engaged in a consensual sexual encounter, responding to claims made by Ms Hand that he pinned her to a bed and raped her in a hotel room in Dublin. The case is being heard as part of a civil damage suit Ms. Hand filed with claims of damages against the alleged assault.

Alleged Assault and DNA Evidence

The DNA samples obtained from Ms. Hand’s body and clothes were matched with the DNA profile of McGregor. According to Dr. Charlotte Murphy, who analyzed the samples, reported that there were seminal stains on the undergarments and playsuit belonging to Ms. Hand that matched with McGregor’s DNA. While cross-examining, Dr. Murphy mentioned that the presence of sperms could never provide an idea as to whether the act was consensual or not.

He further testified that there were tears both on the right and left side of Ms. Hand’s playsuit straps. The second defendant appearing in the case, James Lawrence was excluded from being one of the contributors of the DNA profiles mentioned on Ms. Hand.

Effects on Ms. Hand’s Life

John McMahon, Ms. Hand’s co-owner in the hairdresser salon, testified that she returned to work after the incident occurred but had mental health issues and left her employment in May 2019. To corroborate this, Elva Breen, vocational assessor, testified that Ms. Hand had severe anxiety and panic attacks and could no longer carry on working in a job that involved dealing with customers after the incident.

Evidence of McGregor’s Defense

Conor McGregor testified, claiming that all accusations made against him were false. He said, “She didn’t get her bruises from me, as far as I’m aware.” He described the sexual encounter as “enthusiastic and athletic,” mentioning that Ms. Hand had given him oral sex. He further testified that when he left, Ms. Hand wasn’t upset or distressed.

Testifying from McGregor’s Partner

Danielle Kealey is another woman who was with McGregor on the night when the alleged incident took place. She testified in his defense stating that she did not know Ms. Hand that well because, at the time, they worked in different salons but she could recall being collected by both McGregor and Lawrence to take her to the Beacon Hotel. Kealey testified that she knew McGregor and Ms. Hand went into the bedroom but did not know what happened inside. She testified that when they emerged, “everything was fine,” and nobody appeared agitated.

Conclusion of Ms. Hand’s Case

Ms. Hand’s case is now over, with McGregor due to return to the witness stand on Thursday when the sitting resumes.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Jannik Sinner Defeats Taylor Fritz to Edge Closer to ATP Finals Semifinals

Filed under

Conor McGregor Nikita Hand rape allegations sexually assault
Advertisement

Also Read

Miller’s Appointment Could Affect H-1B Visa Holders, Especially Indian Tech Workers

Miller’s Appointment Could Affect H-1B Visa Holders, Especially Indian Tech Workers

CIA’s Asif Rahman Arrested In Cambodia For Alleged National Security Breach

CIA’s Asif Rahman Arrested In Cambodia For Alleged National Security Breach

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Arrives In Tehran Amid Renewed Tensions Over Iran’s Nuclear Program

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Arrives In Tehran Amid Renewed Tensions Over Iran’s Nuclear Program

Why This Vlogger Says ‘Delhi Is So Dirty, I Love It’—And It’s Going Viral!

Why This Vlogger Says ‘Delhi Is So Dirty, I Love It’—And It’s Going Viral!

Lava Meets Snow: The Mind-Boggling Truth Behind Iceland’s Latest Viral Footage

Lava Meets Snow: The Mind-Boggling Truth Behind Iceland’s Latest Viral Footage

Entertainment

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Why Did Jamie Lee Curtis Deactivate Her X Account?

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Pushpa 2’s First Half Freaking Amazing-Here’s Why!

Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2? Here’s What We Know

Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2? Here’s What We Know

Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Drives Hotel Room Rates Above Rs 50,000 – Find Out Why

Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Drives Hotel Room Rates Above Rs 50,000 – Find Out Why

Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox