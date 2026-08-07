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Home > Sports News > Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Two-time Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) Conor McGregor has addressed his fans after undergoing a successful surgery on his knee following the recent injury.

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return? (Image Credits: X)
Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 17:55 IST

Two-time Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) Conor McGregor has addressed his fans after undergoing a successful surgery on his knee following the recent injury. Although the UFC legend is currently aged 38 but is still willing to play the sport. But when will McGregor return to the octagon, having just undergone the surgery?

What injury did Conor McGregor suffer?

The Irishman shockingly tore his ACL and meniscus inside 70 seconds during his landmark fight against Max Holloway in UFC 329, which was a fight 13 years in the making. At the same time, it’s worth noting that the veteran was fighting for the first time in five years and broke his leg in the previous bout against Dustin Poirier. With the fight against Holloway getting waived quickly too, there was an urgent need for surgery. Taking to Instagram on August 7, Friday, he shared a video citing how the likes of Dominick Cruz, Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers returned from multiple ACL injuries and hopes to take inspiration from them.

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“What’s up, folks? The Mac is back, baby! Surgery done. Knee repaired. The doubters can keep talking. I didn’t run from the pain. I walked straight into it. Now the real work begins. Comeback season starts now. No shortcuts. No excuses. Just the will to rise again. I want to give a shoutout to Dominick Cruz, who returned from multiple ACLs to recapture his bantamweight crown. Georges St-Pierre had multiple ACLs; I don’t know whether he returned after his second ACL, however he’s doing backflips and his movement is still stellar. Other notables in other sports: NFL, Tom Brady did it, Aaron [Rogers] did it. These are my motivation here, especially the fighting boys. Up [the] Dominick Cruz!”

When will Conor McGregor return to action?

With the injury being of a serious nature, the Irishman is likely to be out of action until next July. During a presser in late July, UFC Chief Dana White said the below, as quoted by independent.co.uk:

“I have no idea. We had him on FaceTime tonight, ringside, but you know, Conor McGregor’s out for a year.”

The Irishman will likely be 39 by the time he steps into the octagon again. With age catching up fast, he may struggle to combat his opponents successfully.

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Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?
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Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

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Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?
Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?
Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?
Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

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