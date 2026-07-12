Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway, UFC 329: Where To Watch The Notorious One In Action In India And USA? Check Out Timings For Main Event And Full Match Card

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway, UFC 329 Live Streaming: Almost five years have passed since Conor McGregor was in action in the UFC Octagon. Finally, on July 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 329, the long-awaited UFC return of McGregor will take place. McGregor, the two-division champion of UFC, against Max Holloway, a former featherweight UFC champion, in a blockbuster rematch between the two men.

McGregor won their initial fight back in 2013 with a unanimous decision, but both have emerged as two of the major names in the world of mixed martial arts since then. It is the biggest UFC event for 2026, with McGregor hoping to show himself at his best level after being away for a long time, whereas Holloway wants revenge and another signature win to add to his great career.

UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway Date, Venue And Start Time

UFC 329 is set to occur on Saturday, July 11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the UFC International Fight Week celebrations.

Timings In USA (Eastern Time)

Early Prelims: 5:00 PM ET

Prelims: 7:00 PM ET

Main Card: 9:00 PM ET

McGregor vs Holloway Main Event: 11:45 PM ET

Timings In India (IST)

Early Prelims: 2:30 AM IST (July 12)

Prelims: 4:30 AM IST

Main Card: 6:30 AM IST

McGregor vs Holloway Main Event: 9:15 AM IST

Where To Watch UFC 329 In India?

Indian fans can enjoy the live UFC 329 fight on the Sony Sports Network and also through live streaming on Sony LIV. The main events are scheduled to start at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, July 12.

Where To Watch UFC 329 In USA?

The US viewers can catch UFC 329 on Paramount+. The channel will present the event from the very early prelims. The main card will be aired at 9:00 PM ET.

UFC 329 Full Fight Card

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway (Welterweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Benoit Saint Denis (Lightweight)

Cory Sandhagen vs Mario Bautista (Bantamweight)

Brandon Royval vs Lone’er Kavanagh (Flyweight)

King Green vs Terrance McKinney (Lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Robert Whittaker vs Nikita Krylov

Cody Garbrandt vs Adrian Yanez

Gable Steveson vs Yorgan De Castro

Luke Riley vs Danny Silva

Early Prelims

Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil

Damian Pinas vs Cesar Almeida

Ryan Gandra vs Zachary Reese

Alessandro Costa vs Kevin Borjas

Farid Basharat vs Raul Rosas Jr.

McGregor enters the bout looking to end a lengthy layoff and reignite his UFC career. Holloway, meanwhile, remains one of the most active elite fighters on the roster and has the opportunity to avenge the first loss of his UFC journey. With both men carrying massive star power, UFC 329 is expected to be one of the biggest MMA events of the year.

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