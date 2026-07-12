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Home > Sports News > Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway: Who Won UFC 329 Main Event? Paddy Pimblett Beats Benoit Saint Denis | Full Fight Card Results

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway: Who Won UFC 329 Main Event? Paddy Pimblett Beats Benoit Saint Denis | Full Fight Card Results

UFC 329 Results: UFC 329 delivered a memorable night of action on Sunday (July 12), headlined by Conor McGregor's blockbuster return against Max Holloway. McGregor's comeback ended just 69 seconds into the main event after he suffered a serious leg injury, handing Holloway a first-round TKO victory. Check the complete UFC 329 results and full fight card winners.

UFC 329 Results: Conor McGregor Blows Out in 69 Seconds, Paddy Pimblett Beats Benoit Saint Denis | Check All Results Here
UFC 329 Results: Conor McGregor Blows Out in 69 Seconds, Paddy Pimblett Beats Benoit Saint Denis | Check All Results Here

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 12:13 IST

UFC 329 Results: UFC 329 delivered a memorable night of action on Sunday (July 12), headlined by Conor McGregor’s sensational return against Max Holloway. McGregor needed just 69 seconds to stop Holloway in their long-awaited rematch, producing one of the fastest finishes of his UFC career. Elsewhere on the main card, Paddy Pimblett continued his rise in the lightweight division with an impressive victory over Benoit Saint Denis, while several other contenders recorded statement wins.

The event featured explosive knockouts, dominant submissions and hard-fought decisions, with McGregor’s emphatic finish stealing the headlines. The Irish superstar immediately reignited discussions over another title shot following his stunning comeback performance.

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Conor McGregor Stops Max Holloway in 69 Seconds

Conor McGregor made a dream return to the Octagon by knocking out Max Holloway just 69 seconds into the opening round of their UFC 329 main event. McGregor landed a perfectly timed left hand before following up with a barrage of strikes that forced the referee to stop the contest, earning one of the biggest wins of his career and extending his remarkable record of first-round finishes.

Paddy Pimblett Defeats Benoit Saint Denis

Paddy Pimblett produced another composed performance to defeat Benoit Saint Denis and strengthen his position among the UFC lightweight contenders. Pimblett mixed his striking and grappling effectively throughout the contest before securing a convincing victory, extending his unbeaten run inside the UFC.

UFC 329 Main Card Results

Main Event: Conor McGregor def. Max Holloway via KO (Round 1, 1:09)
Co-Main Event: Paddy Pimblett def. Benoit Saint Denis via unanimous decision
Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze def. Marvin Vettori via split decision
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield def. Maycee Barber via submission (Round 2)
Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida def. Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision

What Next for McGregor?

McGregor’s emphatic first-round knockout has immediately placed him back among the biggest names in the lightweight division. Following the victory, speculation is expected to intensify over a potential title eliminator or even a championship opportunity, while Holloway will look to regroup after suffering one of the quickest defeats of his UFC career.

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Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway: Who Won UFC 329 Main Event? Paddy Pimblett Beats Benoit Saint Denis | Full Fight Card Results
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Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway: Who Won UFC 329 Main Event? Paddy Pimblett Beats Benoit Saint Denis | Full Fight Card Results
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Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway: Who Won UFC 329 Main Event? Paddy Pimblett Beats Benoit Saint Denis | Full Fight Card Results
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