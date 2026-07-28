Conor McGregor’s Last UFC Fight? Irish Legend Drops Major ‘The Last Dance’ Hint, Eyes Max Holloway Trilogy in 2027

Conor McGregor has hinted at another return to the Octagon with his recent social media activity. The Irish MMA fighter, who made a return to the UFC recently on 11th July at UFC 329 after five years, was on the losing end of a technical knockout after only 69 seconds. Fighting against Max Holloway, McGregor injured his leg early in the fight before he lost. Now, around a fortnight later, McGregor has hinted at a return next year, possibly fighting for the last time in the UFC. Taking to his Instagram, McGregor posted a video, captioning, “IFW 2027. The Last Dance.” This has given life to the viral speculations.

IFW could refer to the International Fighting Week, which is held in June or July. The break in between would give the 38-year-old McGregor as he prepares to face Max Holloway for the third time in his career and avenge the defeat suffered at UFC 329.

Conor McGregor Teases ‘Last Dance’ With Instagram Post







Conor McGregor took to his Instagram to tease a third fight against Max Holloway, which could possibly be his final fight in the UFC. In his post, where he shared a video, McGregor put out a caption: “What was to be ⁠a generational beating is now to be reset. IFW 2027. The Last Dance.”

It is believed that IFW 2027 could refer to International Fight Week in 2027. The event is usually held in June – July, which gives the Irish fighter almost a year to regain fitness and close out a legendary MMA career.

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway: Part 3 in 2027?

Holloway (28-7) knocked out McGregor (23-7) by technical knockout in 69 seconds at the UFC 329 welterweight championship bout in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 11. Holloway was hurt early when McGregor landed a kick that twisted his right leg at the knee. The two combatants were also at war in August 2013, when McGregor emerged as the winner by unanimous decision.

It is believed that McGregor has a fight remaining on his UFC contract. As he wished to fulfil his obligations, the 38-year-old will be making another return to the Octagon. While the legendary fighter has the option to undergo surgery, it is believed that his recovery could take up to a year.

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