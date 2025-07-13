Cooper Flagg Dominates as Top Two Draft Picks Clash in Summer League Thriller

American basketball player Cooper Flagg lived up to the hype in a highly anticipated Las Vegas Summer League showdown, delivering a dominant performance that reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 overall pick. The future of the Dallas Mavericks scored nearly half of his team’s points in a 76-69 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, led by No. 2 pick Dylan Harper.

Flagg’s Breakout Performance Shines Bright

After admitting that his summer league debut wasn’t up to his usual standards, Copper Flagg came back strong on Saturday (July 13). He lit up the court with 31 points in 31 minutes, marking the highest-scoring performance by a No. 1 pick in Las Vegas Summer League since John Wall in 2010. Flagg went 10-of-21 from the field and connected on 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, sinking the first three-pointers of his career. He also added four rebounds, one assist, and a block to round out a well-balanced stat line. More impressively, Copper Flagg showed increased aggression, attacking the rim, drawing contact, and converting 8-of-13 free throws, improving from just one free throw attempt in his debut. His dominant showing underscored why many view him as a future star.

COOPER FLAGG DOWN THE LANE WITH FORCE 😳 pic.twitter.com/XRjyPKyjyO — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2025

Harper Matches Fire with Efficiency

Dylan Harper made a strong statement in his summer league debut after missing the Spurs’ opener due to a groin injury.. In just under 20 minutes of action, the no. 2 overall pick finished with 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, adding six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block to his all-around performance. Harper played with composure beyond his years, showing control in transition and finishing confidently at the rim. He was efficient at the free-throw line, knocking down 6 of 7 attempts. Reflecting on the head-to-head matchup with Cooper Flagg, Harper said, “He had a good game, I had a good game. We just showcased what we could do to the whole basketball world.”

As the top two picks of an impactful draft class, Flagg and Harper’s rivalry is only beginning and fans can expect many thrilling matchups ahead.

