Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Cooper Kupp Signs Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp Signs Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Seattle Seahawks

Despite being the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp has struggled with injuries over the last three seasons, limiting his impact on the field.

Cooper Kupp Signs Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp


Seattle Seahawks continue their offensive revamp by securing star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a three-year deal worth $45 million. Kupp, who was recently released by the Los Angeles Rams, will now remain in the NFC West, facing his former team twice in the upcoming season.

According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks won the race for Kupp’s signature despite interest from multiple teams, including the New England Patriots. The 31-year-old receiver’s asking price of $15 million per year reportedly deterred other potential suitors, including New England, which prioritized other free-agent acquisitions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A New-Look Seahawks Offense

Kupp’s arrival comes amid significant changes for the Seahawks’ offensive lineup. The team parted ways with quarterback Geno Smith and star wide receiver DK Metcalf through trades, while veteran receiver Tyler Lockett was released. In their place, Sam Darnold will take over as quarterback, with Kupp and Jaxson Smith-Njigba serving as his primary targets.

Kupp’s Injury History and Fresh Start in Seattle

Despite being the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp has struggled with injuries over the last three seasons, limiting his impact on the field. However, Seattle is banking on his elite route-running skills and playmaking ability to elevate their passing game and provide stability in their receiving corps.

With Kupp now in Seattle, fans can look forward to two high-stakes matchups between the Seahawks and Rams in the 2025 NFL season. The exact schedule will be released later in the offseason, but these divisional clashes are expected to be must-watch games.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As 10-Man Al Nassr Beats Al Kholood 3-1 In Saudi Pro League 2024-25

Filed under

Cooper Kupp Three-Year deal

Seattle Seahawks continue

Cooper Kupp Signs Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Seattle Seahawks
NASA and SpaceX successfu

NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Launches To Bring Stranded Astronauts Home | Watch
The US Senate has approve

Senate Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Amid Democratic Divisions
Al Nassr secured a domina

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As 10-Man Al Nassr Beats Al Kholood 3-1 In Saudi Pro League...
As Oklahoma braces for wi

Oklahoma Wildfires: Here Are The Key Fire Weather Alerts You Need To Know
US President Donald Trump

‘They Turned DOJ Into Department Of Injustice’,Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Launches To Bring Stranded Astronauts Home | Watch

NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Launches To Bring Stranded Astronauts Home | Watch

Senate Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Amid Democratic Divisions

Senate Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Amid Democratic Divisions

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As 10-Man Al Nassr Beats Al Kholood 3-1 In Saudi Pro League 2024-25

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As 10-Man Al Nassr Beats Al Kholood 3-1 In Saudi Pro League...

Oklahoma Wildfires: Here Are The Key Fire Weather Alerts You Need To Know

Oklahoma Wildfires: Here Are The Key Fire Weather Alerts You Need To Know

‘They Turned DOJ Into Department Of Injustice’,Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration

‘They Turned DOJ Into Department Of Injustice’,Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration

Entertainment

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips