Cooper Kupp Signs Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks continue their offensive revamp by securing star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a three-year deal worth $45 million. Kupp, who was recently released by the Los Angeles Rams, will now remain in the NFC West, facing his former team twice in the upcoming season.

According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks won the race for Kupp’s signature despite interest from multiple teams, including the New England Patriots. The 31-year-old receiver’s asking price of $15 million per year reportedly deterred other potential suitors, including New England, which prioritized other free-agent acquisitions.

A New-Look Seahawks Offense

Kupp’s arrival comes amid significant changes for the Seahawks’ offensive lineup. The team parted ways with quarterback Geno Smith and star wide receiver DK Metcalf through trades, while veteran receiver Tyler Lockett was released. In their place, Sam Darnold will take over as quarterback, with Kupp and Jaxson Smith-Njigba serving as his primary targets.

Kupp’s Injury History and Fresh Start in Seattle

Despite being the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp has struggled with injuries over the last three seasons, limiting his impact on the field. However, Seattle is banking on his elite route-running skills and playmaking ability to elevate their passing game and provide stability in their receiving corps.

With Kupp now in Seattle, fans can look forward to two high-stakes matchups between the Seahawks and Rams in the 2025 NFL season. The exact schedule will be released later in the offseason, but these divisional clashes are expected to be must-watch games.

