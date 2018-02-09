Barcelona thwarted challenge from Valencia in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals to book a clash with Sevilla in the finals. Barcelona will be making its fifth successive appearance in the finals and will be aiming to lift their fourth title in a row. Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic scored for the Catalan giants who received praise from manager Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona’s rampant run in Spain continued in a spectacular fashion as Ernesto Valverde’s men dismantled Valencia 2-0 to race into the finals of the Copa del Rey. Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal for the club since arriving from Liverpool in January to open the scoring for his side, the lead was then doubled by Ivan Rakitic which earned Barcelona a comfortable entry into the finals of the competition. With the final entry, Barcelona have made it into the last stage of the competition for a staggering fifth year in a row. coming from 1-0 advantage at the Camp Nou, Valencia never looked troubling for a composed Catalan side as they kept their unbeaten run intact in the competition while earning praise from manager Valverde.

Coutinho found the back of the net in the 50th minute of the game to give Barcelona a lead in the game. The Brazilian ace who left Liverpool to join Barcelona last month in a deal worth £142m found a superb cross from former Anfield favourite Luis Suarez to slot it past the goalkeeper into the left corner. The goal lifted the spirits of the game and allowed Barcelona to press heavily while creating more chances. Ivan Rakitic stepped up to deliver in the 82nd minute and sealed victory for his side.

Saurez who was lively throughout the ninety minutes provided another crucial assist in the victory when he thwarted Valencia midfield to gain possession and make a daunting run forward and squared a lay-off for the Croat who struck a dashing low shot to get the second of the day for Barca and end Valencia’s challenge in the competition. Unlike the first leg, Valencia couldn’t manage to put up a fight and succumbed to Barcelona’s attacking prowess. Ernesto Valverede was all praises for his players after the game and told the reporters his team deserved to progress after the second leg display. “We faced a team who were very motivated with a city behind them, in the first leg, Valencia didn’t let us score many, in the second we have dominated despite them having good chances, but we deserve to progress, said Valverede.

“We dominated the first game but weren’t clinical, today they threatened on the counter, we played our cards. I would have preferred to suffer a lot less and have everything in front of us before, Valencia were very dangerous on the counter and created problems with good players. The move where they hit the post could have put them through,” he further analysed the performance.

Coutinho was not named in the starting XI as he came off the bench to score his first goal for Barcelona. Talking about the crucial change which broke the deadlock for his side, Valverede reckoned the substitution was necessary as it added more pace upfront. “I saw the change (Coutinho replacing Gomes) clearly, we had to move things up,” Valverde said.

“Andre was helping us with strength but we needed more going forward and to do something with the domination we had. I normally wait to make changes, but this time I saw it clearly,” he added.

Barcelona will be looking to continue the brilliant run in the competition when they face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final in May. With the likes of Messi, Suarez and Paulinho firing from all fronts Barcelona looks set to lift the trophy for the fourth time in row.