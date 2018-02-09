Former Liverpool star Phillippe Coutinho showed a glimpse of his phenomenal attacking flair in Barcelona's Copa del Rey victory over Valencia. The Brazilian scored his first Barcelona goal to help his side ease into the finals of the competition for a fifth successive year. Barcelona will face Sevilla in the finals of the competition.

A lot was said and talked about Barcelona’s latest attacking recruit Philippe Coutinho after he joined the Camp Nou outfit to become the second most expensive player following fellow country mate Neymar. He didn’t had a dream start for Barcelona but has lately starting to notch up his top form, the same which he was in at Liverpool when he left the Barca scouts impressed. He scored his first of many to come goals in the Copa del Rey semi-final leg 2 against Valencia to help his side ease past in the finals of the competition. Barcelona will be making their 5th successive appearance in the finals of the competition.

After a long speculated summer, Coutinho secured his much awaited move to the Camp Nou in January, headlining the 2018 transfer window. Though it was imminent, it didn’t come easy. Barcelona not only had to drain their financial resources but also let go off a few important players who had been a part of the squad for years. But as it stands Coutinho is a Barcelona player and is doing exactly what he as touted for. The attacking forward adds much needed pace and flair to an already lethal Barca attack. He also fills the left void of Dembele and Neymar who have not reallt been missed as talisman Messi remains in a hot form forming a formidable partnership with Paulinho and Sergio Roberto in the build-up.

“I feel happy to have scored my first goal for Barça and have helped the team get to the final. It’s a special moment,” said Coutinho after scoring his first Barcelona goal.

Luis Suarez who welcomed Coutinho at Barcelona being an Anfield favourite himself who swapped the Liverpool red to play for the Catalan giants was the contributor behind Coutinho’s first for Barca. The Brazilian capitalised on a beautiful cross from Suraez in the 50th minute and slid it into the lower left corner beating the Valencia goalkeeper to open the scoring for Barca and put them on 2-0 advantage on aggregate.

The job was done by ace midfielder Ivan Rakitic who sealed the final spot for Barca with a 82nd minute strike which was once again layed off by masterful Suarez. The Uruguayn striker instead of waiting for the ball upfront took up a more versatile role in the clash and contributed heavily in the attack finishing with two assists under his belt. Barcelona will now face Sevilla in the finals of the Copa del Rey to lift the title for fourth year in the row.