Luis Suarez scored the winner for Barcelona capitalising on a brilliant Lionel Messi lay off in the first leg of Copa del Rey semi-final clash against Valencia. Barcelona earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory to gain advantage for the second leg but Suarez feels that Valencia are very much in the competition and will present a daunting challenge in the away clash.

“It’s a minimal advantage that we have because there are 90 minutes left,” Suarez told reporters. “Valencia at home are always stronger and even more so in a Copa semi-final, what doesn’t leave us calm is that they didn’t cause us problems, this is important, it shows they respect us,” he added. Giving his assessment of the match, Suarez said both the teams had their opportunities but failed to convert them. “We had chances despite the little space we had, they had chances although they didn’t go in,” said Suarez who now has 12 goals in last 10 games across competitions. The win also keeps Barcelona’s home run intact in the Copa del Rey. They were last defeated in 2013 at hands of real Madrid but are yet to lose since.