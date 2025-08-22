Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee

Former WWE NXT star Cora Jade, now wrestling under the name Elayna Black, has issued a strong response after being accused of bullying by former WWE Performance Center trainee Alexis Lete. Lete, a former volleyball player turned model, spoke out during her appearance on the That One Time podcast, naming Jade as one of her “main bullies” during her short WWE tenure. The accusations sparked a swift and pointed reply from Jade on social media.

Alexis Lete Recounts Performance Center Drama

During the podcast, Lete shared her experience at the WWE Performance Center, singling out Jade as unapproachable and overly critical. She described a conflict stemming from a TikTok video that Jade allegedly felt “exposed the industry.” Lete insisted the video did not reveal any secrets, explaining, “It was just, ‘This is a fight. We’re planning the fight.’”

She further claimed Jade was “mean” to new trainees and lacked the openness shown by other talent, saying, “She would literally turn away from us” when approached for help.

Jade Claims She Tried to Help Before Things Escalated

In her social media response, Jade denied the accusations and offered her version of events. “This girl came into the PC and immediately had heat with everyone for being disrespectful on more than one occasion,” she wrote. Jade added that she actually reached out privately to Lete in an effort to help her avoid further backlash, noting, “Her heat had already traveled up to main roster before she even had a match.”

Jade also claimed she would release the text messages herself if necessary, stating Lete reacted dismissively when offered guidance.

“Blunt, Not a Bully”: Jade Dismisses Accusations

Jade concluded by distancing herself from the “bully” label entirely. “I spoke to her maybe five times total, if that,” she said. “Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy.” She emphasized her respect for the wrestling business, saying her intentions were rooted in preserving that tradition not tearing others down.

