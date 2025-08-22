LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee

Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee

Former WWE star Cora Jade (now Elayna Black) has denied bullying claims made by ex-trainee Alexis Lete. Lete accused Jade of being unapproachable and controlling during their time at the WWE Performance Center. Jade responded, saying she tried to help Lete, who already had “heat” with others.

Former WWE star Cora Jade (now Elayna Black) has denied bullying claims (Image Credit - X)
Former WWE star Cora Jade (now Elayna Black) has denied bullying claims (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 22, 2025 10:24:36 IST

Former WWE NXT star Cora Jade, now wrestling under the name Elayna Black, has issued a strong response after being accused of bullying by former WWE Performance Center trainee Alexis Lete. Lete, a former volleyball player turned model, spoke out during her appearance on the That One Time podcast, naming Jade as one of her “main bullies” during her short WWE tenure. The accusations sparked a swift and pointed reply from Jade on social media.

Alexis Lete Recounts Performance Center Drama

During the podcast, Lete shared her experience at the WWE Performance Center, singling out Jade as unapproachable and overly critical. She described a conflict stemming from a TikTok video that Jade allegedly felt “exposed the industry.” Lete insisted the video did not reveal any secrets, explaining, “It was just, ‘This is a fight. We’re planning the fight.’”

She further claimed Jade was “mean” to new trainees and lacked the openness shown by other talent, saying, “She would literally turn away from us” when approached for help.

Jade Claims She Tried to Help Before Things Escalated

In her social media response, Jade denied the accusations and offered her version of events. “This girl came into the PC and immediately had heat with everyone for being disrespectful on more than one occasion,” she wrote. Jade added that she actually reached out privately to Lete in an effort to help her avoid further backlash, noting, “Her heat had already traveled up to main roster before she even had a match.”

Jade also claimed she would release the text messages herself if necessary, stating Lete reacted dismissively when offered guidance.

“Blunt, Not a Bully”: Jade Dismisses Accusations

Jade concluded by distancing herself from the “bully” label entirely. “I spoke to her maybe five times total, if that,” she said. “Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy.” She emphasized her respect for the wrestling business, saying her intentions were rooted in preserving that tradition not tearing others down.

Also Read: Australia Aim To Bounce Back Against South Africa In Crucial 2nd ODI Clash

Tags: Cora JadeWWE

RELATED News

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee
Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee
Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee
Cora Jade Responds Strongly To Bullying Allegations From Former WWE Trainee

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?