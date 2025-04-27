Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  Corbin Bosch Debuts For Mumbai Indians As They Face Lucknow Super Giants At Wankhede

Corbin Bosch Debuts For Mumbai Indians As They Face Lucknow Super Giants At Wankhede

South African Corbin Bosch makes his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai is on a hot streak, while Lucknow fights for playoff survival.

Corbin Bosch Debuts For Mumbai Indians As They Face Lucknow Super Giants At Wankhede


South African cricketer Corbin Bosch is making his much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Bosch, a right-arm fast bowler and right-handed middle-order batter, brings a wealth of experience to the MI squad. With 86 T20 matches under his belt, Bosch has taken 59 wickets and scored a highest of 81 runs. His IPL debut comes after a highly successful domestic and international career.

Bosch’s cricketing journey includes a key role in South Africa’s 2014 U-19 World Cup win, where he was named player of the match for his brilliant 4/15 in the final. Bosch’s consistent performances have earned him a spot with the Proteas, having debuted in 2024. He was also instrumental in MI Cape Town’s SA20 title-winning season earlier this year, claiming 11 wickets.

Match Overview: Mumbai Indians vs. Lucknow Super Giants

The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants is currently underway at the Wankhede Stadium. LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are on a hot streak, having won four consecutive matches, with their fortunes revitalized by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who has added a lethal edge to their bowling attack.

In contrast, Lucknow Super Giants are battling to stay alive in the race for the playoffs, having lost two out of their last three matches. A win today is crucial for them to keep their playoff hopes intact.

Teams and Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians (MI):

  • Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.
    Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

  • Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
    Impact Subs: David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB vs DC Match

Filed under

Corbin Bosch IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians

