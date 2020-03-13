As the Coronavirus threat looms, the BCCI called off India vs South Africa series' rest 2 matches which were scheduled to be played at Lucknow and Kolkata. The cricket body has also postponed IPL will April 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called off rest two matches of ongoing India vs South Africa ODI series. The cricket body decided to cancel Lucknow and Kolkata one-days which are scheduled to be held on March 15 and 18 as coronavirus threat looms. In an official e-mail, the BCCI said in view of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the ongoing ODI series with South Africa (CSA) has been called off and would be rescheduled. Cricket South Africa would visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals.

The revised schedule for India vs South Africa ODI series would be announced after BCCI-CSA’s discussion.

A few days ago, the board had said as precautionary measures Lucknow and Kolkata matches would be played behind closed doors and except of players and match officials, no other person would be allowed to enter the stadiums.

It is now the second series to be called due to the novel coronavirus, following England’s tour of Sri Lanka. Both the teams were scheduled to play 2 Tests.

Earlier today, the BCCI decided to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) till April 15, which was scheduled to be held between March 29 to May 24.

Sourav Ganguly-led board had made it clear that players’ and spectators’ health is foremost important for them and they replicate the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Health and Welfare’s directions to deal with COVID-19.

The government has also suspended all visas till April 15, except for diplomats and the UN/international organizations officials.

