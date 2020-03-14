Coronavirus in India: After IPL franchise meeting today, actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan said players', spectators' health is the first priority for everyone. A day ago, the BCCI postponed the tournament till April 15.

Coronavirus in India: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said players, spectators health is the first priority for the organizers. After the IPL governing council’s meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials and franchise owners, Shah Rukh Khan, tweeted it was to reiterate that the safety of all those concerned was the biggest priority for all stakeholders.

He said it was a wonderful experience to meet all the franchise owners off the field. The meeting by BCCI and IPL was to reiterate everyone feels, the actor added.

All directives shared by the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of health and Welfare would be followed, Shah Ruck Khan asserted.

A day ago, the BCCI had announced to postpone the cash-rich league’s season 13 till April 15 due to coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, IPL was scheduled to be held from March 29 to May 24.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told the media that first priority is safety, so the BCCI has postponed the tournament.

The novel coronavirus has spread in over 105 countries infecting over a 1,00,000 people. The virus has claimed more than 5000 lives globally.

In India, 83 positive cases have been detected so far and 2 people lost their lives. Reports said most of the coronavirus patients traveled Italy, China, Saudi Arabia or other infection hit countries.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App