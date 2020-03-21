The master blaster Sachin Tendulkar made use of his undisputed influence over people by creating awareness about Coronavirus and giving them tips on how to stay safe during the virus outbreak while his fellow teammate Irfan Pathan utilized his quarantine time by acting out a scene from Gangs of Wasseypur, and advised others to do same in the quarantine.

Sachin Tendulkar posted couple of videos on his Instagram and other social media handles where in one of the video he can be seen demonstrating the correct way of washing hands and containing the virus from spreading.

While in his recent video he has urged his fans and the the public in general to stay quarantined at homes and not to meet and greet others unless as the novel Coronavirus spreads with human contact and advising to seek medical help if someone suspects they might have the virus in them.

Little master reiterated his advice to wash hands in a proper manner, and requested to stay calm and not pay heed to the rumors and misinformation about the virus while also giving out helpline number and website to seek help and information regarding Coronavirus, Master blaster also tried to lift everyone’s spirit by assuring them we can fight the virus and stop it from spreading by understanding the mechanism in which it spreads.

The advise from maestro of Cricket of acting responsibly and staying safe is something that all should follow while also enjoying time at home and avoid going out like Irfan Pathan, Irfan posted the video on his Instagram where he humorously enacts a scene from Gangs of Wasseypur which gives the public a perfect way of having fun while staying safe in the comfort of their home and doing their part in containing the Coronavirus from spreading.

