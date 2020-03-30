Coronavirus: IOC and the Japanese organizers have decided that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been postponed in wake of the novel coronavirus aka COVID 19, said International Olympic Committee and the Japanese organisers on Monday, March 30. Reports said international games will now be held next year from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo. The Games were scheduled to be held from July as per the earlier schedule and the throne was handed over to the Japanese earlier this month. But due to the pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives globally all sporting events have been called off.

Tokyo Olymipcs new dates were decided today after a marathon meeting between the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers.

In last 124 years, it’s the first time that Olympics have been postponed. It delay would hit hard Japan on the financial front as the host country invested $13 billion in the run-up to the event, and only raised $3 billion back from the local sponsors.

A few days ago, Toshiro Muto, Olympics Chief Executive, had told the media that the committee was planning to honour the tickets already sold for the 2020 Games or provid refunds if games will be postponed.

Muto added that organizers want to honour the hopes of all those who purchased the tickets amid high demand.

A huge pressure was mounted on the IOC and Japanese government by athletes and sporting bodies around the world in view to coronavirus outbreak which has infected more than 6,30,000 people in 105 countries and claimed over 30,000 lives as per the latest reports.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had said Japan may see a high jump in positive coronavirus cases as controlling the pandemic is a big challenge.

