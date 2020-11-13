As ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 fervour starts to kick in, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly shared pictures of the World Cup trophy.

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems pretty thrilled as India gears up to host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The former skipper on Thursday shared pictures of the World Cup trophy with BCCI secretary Jay Shah. “It’s time for India in 21 ..ICC T20 World cup @ICC @BCCI @JayShaH @ThakurArunS,” Ganguly tweeted.

The seventh edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup comes five years after the event was held in India. It will be the first global cricket event since this year’s highly successful ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which climaxed with a record 86,174 people attending the Australia-India final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day, earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the BCCI teamed up to reveal the brand identity of the 16 team tournament in Dubai. “It is a matter of great honour for us to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987 and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket-loving country,” said Ganguly in an official ICC release.

“I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event,” he added.

Inspired by the colours of India and the intense passion that fans have for the game, the brand identity is bright and full of energy, and embodies, the excitement that comes with the return of the ICC T20 World Cup, the unique fun and festive atmosphere of India, including the festival of lights – Diwali; as well as the fast and fierce pace of world’s best T20 cricket.

