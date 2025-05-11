Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
County Cricket Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli Amid Retirement Rumors With 'We Don't Blame You Virat' Post

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Kohli scored only 190 runs in nine innings. Out of those, 100 came in a single knock in Perth.

County Cricket Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli Amid Retirement Rumors With ‘We Don’t Blame You Virat’ Post

County Cricket Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli Amid Retirement Rumors with 'We Don't Blame You Virat' Post


Virat Kohli’s rumored plans to retire from Test cricket have stirred up quite a storm. The County Championship’s official social media account added fuel to the speculation with a cheeky post aimed at the Indian batting star.

The timing of the post has caught attention, coming just weeks before India’s five-match Test series in England. The post suggests Kohli might be considering retirement not because of age or form, but possibly to avoid facing England’s fast bowlers.

A Social Media Jibe Before the Big Tour

A 17-second video shared on X featured England pacers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue bowling sharp spells in the County Championship.

Along with the video, the caption read, “We don’t blame you Virat.”

This appeared to be a dig at Kohli’s known weakness against deliveries outside the off stump, especially in English conditions where the ball tends to move around more.

Decline in Form Adds Weight to the Rumors

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Kohli scored only 190 runs in nine innings. Out of those, 100 came in a single knock in Perth.

After that high, Kohli’s form dipped again and he struggled to reach the standards he had previously set, particularly overseas.

Amid this decline, reports emerged that Kohli had expressed a desire to return as Test captain. However, the BCCI reportedly rejected the proposal.

The board is believed to be looking ahead to the future, focusing on grooming a younger leader for the next World Test Championship cycle.

A New Era Beckons for Indian Test Cricket

According to sources, Shubman Gill has been identified as the next long-term captain. With Rohit Sharma already retired from Tests, Kohli’s potential exit would leave India without its two most experienced batters.

Kohli has played 123 Test matches for India, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. He also led India in 68 Tests, making him the most successful Test captain in the country’s history.

While fans and former players are surprised by the news of Kohli’s possible retirement, reports also suggest that selectors briefly considered giving him the captaincy for the England series to give Gill more time.

However, that plan was eventually dropped as the team management chose to focus on long-term leadership stability.

