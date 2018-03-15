Cricketer Harbhajan Singh made his wife's birthday special by posting a lovely Punjabi message for her on her birthday. Harbhajan and his wife Geeta Basra had tied the knot back in the year 2015 after dating for many years. The couple has a beautiful daughter named Hnaya Heer who was born in July, 2016 in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh who is known for his head over heels love for his wife Geeta Basra does not leave any stones unturned to make her feel special. The cricketer is very expressive on social media as well and took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to share a picture of his adorable wife with a lovely caption on her birthday. “Happy birthday wife khush raho tandrust raho and hasde wasde raho.. kadhe koi sikayat sadde wallo hove ta dasde raho.. sariya kushiya tere pera ch le aa k rakh daunga love always @Geeta_Basra,” the Turbanotor post on Twitter.

Harbhajan and his wife Geeta Basra had tied the knot back in the year 2015 after dating for many years. In an interview, Harbhan had said that it was love at first sight for him when he saw Geeta in a music video. “I saw her in a song – Woh Ajnabee – when I was playing county cricket in London. I told my friend, ‘I want to meet this girl.’ I know many people in Bollywood now, but at that time I didn’t have too many friends in the filmy circuit. I told a couple of friends ki, ‘Mujhe isse milao yaar, kaun hai yeh’,” he had revealed.

Well, the couple finally met during a season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the rest, as they say, is history! The couple has a beautiful daughter named Hnaya Heer who was born in July, 2016 in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Well, we would like to wish Geeta a very happy birthday and wish the couple a joyful life ahead!

Happy birthday wife❤️😘khush raho tandrust raho and hasde wasde raho.. kadhe koi sikayat sadde wallo hove ta dasde raho.. sariya kushiya tere pera ch le aa k rakh daunga ❤️😍😘 love always ❤️😘 @Geeta_Basra pic.twitter.com/mGNValwUDl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 13, 2018

