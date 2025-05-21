Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
  Couple Goals: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Play Pickleball In Bengaluru Days After Test Retirement

Couple Goals: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Play Pickleball In Bengaluru Days After Test Retirement

The couple joined RCB teammates, including Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal, for a fun game after rain washed out a scheduled practice session.

Couple Goals: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Play Pickleball In Bengaluru Days After Test Retirement

Just days after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli was spotted unwinding with wife Anushka Sharma over a fun-filled pickleball match in Bengaluru.


Just days after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli was spotted unwinding with wife Anushka Sharma over a fun-filled pickleball match in Bengaluru. The couple, often celebrated for their strong partnership both on and off the field, teamed up during a casual game organized by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The official Instagram handle of RCB shared cheerful glimpses of the match, showing Kohli and Anushka exchanging a high-five and laughing together. The friendly match took place after a scheduled RCB practice session was cancelled due to rain.

Kohli and Anushka weren’t the only power couple on the court. Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and his wife, squash champion Dipika Pallikal, also joined in on the action. Other RCB teammates including Phil Salt, Romario Shepherd, and Suyash Prabhudessai participated in the casual match, which quickly went viral on social media for its heartwarming moments.

 

The former India captain, who shocked millions of fans on May 12 by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, appeared relaxed and joyful during the match. In his emotional retirement note, Kohli reflected on his 14-year journey in Test cricket, calling it a format that “tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

Following his announcement, Kohli and Anushka took a spiritual retreat to Vrindavan, a move that highlighted their shared inclination toward mindfulness and inner peace.

Fans were delighted to see the couple back in action, this time not on a cricket field or film set, but on a pickleball court—proving once again that Team Virushka continues to serve major couple goals.

