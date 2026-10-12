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Home > Sports News > COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

COV vs NEW, Premier League: Coventry City will host Newcastle United in a Premier League encounter at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday (Oct 13). Both sides will be targeting consecutive victories in the English top flight after returning to winning ways before the international break. Here is everything you need to know about the Coventry City vs Newcastle United clash, including match details, kick-off time, TV broadcast, live streaming and probable playing XIs.

COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 20:44 IST

COV vs NEW, Premier League: Coventry City will host Newcastle United in a Premier League encounter at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday (Oct 13). Both sides will be targeting consecutive victories in the English top flight after returning to winning ways before the international break. Here is everything you need to know about the Coventry City vs Newcastle United clash, including match details, kick-off time, TV broadcast, live streaming and probable playing XIs.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Coventry City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2026-27
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 13), 2026
  • Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United Live Streaming?

The Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League fixture will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India, subject to the platform’s match coverage and subscription requirements.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Team News

Coventry City head into the contest after securing a memorable 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on September 19. Jay Dasilva scored the decisive goal in the second half, while Ethan Pinnock and Bobby Thomas helped the Sky Blues maintain their defensive discipline. The victory ended Coventry’s four-match losing streak and marked their first Premier League win since April 2001, when Gordon Strachan was in charge.

The result also lifted Coventry off the bottom of the Premier League table. Despite their improved performance, the Sky Blues remain under pressure to collect points as they look to climb away from the relegation zone. They will hope to use home advantage to produce another positive result against Newcastle.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, bounced back from a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Leeds United by beating Hull City 2-1. Joe Willock and Lewis Hall scored inside the opening seven minutes to give the Magpies an early advantage. Hull threatened a comeback through Mohamed-Ali Cho, but Newcastle held on to secure their fourth victory in six matches across all competitions.

Despite the victory, Newcastle were far from convincing defensively, allowing Hull to register 22 shots. The Magpies will need a more composed performance if they are to claim maximum points away from home against a Coventry side buoyed by their recent success.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Probable Playing XIs

Coventry City Probable XI: Rushworth, Mfuni, Pinnock, Thomas, Yirenkyi, Grimes, Onyeka, Dasilva, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Thomas-Asante.

Newcastle United Probable XI: Hornicek, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Willock, Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes, Wissa.

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COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
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COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

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COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

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