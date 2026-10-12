Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Coventry City will host Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday (Oct 13). Both teams will be looking to secure consecutive league victories after returning to winning ways before the international break. Here are all the details about the COV vs NEW match, including the kick-off time, TV broadcast, live streaming on mobile, TV and laptop, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Details

Match: Coventry City vs Newcastle United, Premier League

Coventry City vs Newcastle United, Premier League Date: Tuesday (Oct 13), 2026

Tuesday (Oct 13), 2026 Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry Building Society Arena, England Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE on TV?

Indian football fans can watch the Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming on Mobile, TV and Laptop?

The COV vs NEW Premier League match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can follow the action on compatible mobile devices, smart TVs and laptops through the platform.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Team News

Coventry City head into the contest after registering their first Premier League victory since April 2001, defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0. Jay Dasilva scored the decisive goal, while Ethan Pinnock and Bobby Thomas helped the Sky Blues keep a clean sheet. After losing their opening four league fixtures, Coventry will aim to build on that result and make the most of their home advantage.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, bounced back from a 4-1 defeat against Leeds United by beating Hull City 2-1. Joe Willock and Lewis Hall scored early in the contest, although Newcastle were made to work hard after Hull threatened a comeback. The Magpies will look to improve their defensive performance and maintain their scoring run away from home under Matthias Jaissle.