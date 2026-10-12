LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Coventry City will host Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday (Oct 13). Both teams will be looking to secure consecutive league victories after returning to winning ways before the international break. Here are all the details about the COV vs NEW match, including the kick-off time, TV broadcast, live streaming on mobile, TV and laptop, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 23:06 IST

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Coventry City will host Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday (Oct 13). Both teams will be looking to secure consecutive league victories after returning to winning ways before the international break. Here are all the details about the COV vs NEW match, including the kick-off time, TV broadcast, live streaming on mobile, TV and laptop, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Coventry City vs Newcastle United, Premier League
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 13), 2026
  • Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE on TV?

Indian football fans can watch the Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming on Mobile, TV and Laptop?

The COV vs NEW Premier League match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can follow the action on compatible mobile devices, smart TVs and laptops through the platform.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Team News

Coventry City head into the contest after registering their first Premier League victory since April 2001, defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0. Jay Dasilva scored the decisive goal, while Ethan Pinnock and Bobby Thomas helped the Sky Blues keep a clean sheet. After losing their opening four league fixtures, Coventry will aim to build on that result and make the most of their home advantage.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, bounced back from a 4-1 defeat against Leeds United by beating Hull City 2-1. Joe Willock and Lewis Hall scored early in the contest, although Newcastle were made to work hard after Hull threatened a comeback. The Magpies will look to improve their defensive performance and maintain their scoring run away from home under Matthias Jaissle.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Tags: home-hero-pos-14premier league

RELATED News

Most Runs in IND vs NZ T20Is: From Suryakumar Yadav to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters

WATCH VIDEO: Josh Hazlewood Stuns Ryan Rickelton Yet Again As Aussies Establish Iron Grip on SA vs AUS 1st Test

Formula One Title Scenarios: How Can Kimi Antonelli Win F1 Title at the US GP? Check All Title Permutations, Current Standings

IND vs NZ: Why is Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial Tests? Check Details Here

COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

LATEST NEWS

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Son Allegedly Kills 75-Year-Old Father After Taunt Over Dog Taking Roti, Villagers Claim He Had Mental Health Issues

Saif Ali Khan Finally Joins Instagram, Follows Only Kareena Kapoor Khan; First Post Is Peak Pataudi

President Murmu Reshuffles Governors in 6 States: Who Gets Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Karnataka and Sikkim?

Mohanlal Praises Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 As Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide: ‘Truly Impressed’

Returning From Family Function, 4 of a Family Including Child Charred to Death as EV Crashes Into Divider and Catches Fire

He Trusted Them as Friends? Gurugram Auto Driver Found Dead After Alleged Fight During a Drinking Session

COV vs NEW, Premier League: Check Coventry City vs Newcastle United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Went to Get Medicines for a Friend, But 3 Died in Budaun Bus Crash, Leaving a Fourth Fighting for Life, Here’s What Happened

NSR vs FNF, AFC Champions League Elite: Check Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Coventry City vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch COV vs NEW Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

QUICK LINKS