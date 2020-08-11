Mandeep Singh, Indian hockey player, who tested positive for Covid-19, has now been moved to the hospital according to a SAI report. His blood oxygen level dropped below normal.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday said that hockey player Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been shifted to a hospital after his blood oxygen level dropped below normal.

However, SAI said that Mandeep’s condition is currently ‘stable’. On Monday, Mandeep became the sixth player to have tested positive for the infection after India hockey captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak.



SAI said all six athletes in the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) Bengaluru, who tested positive for coronavirus, were being monitored constantly and their vitals were being checked four times a day – in the morning, afternoon, evening, and in the night before sleep.“During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday) it was found that Mandeep Singh’s blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of COVID,” SAI said in a statement.



“SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable,” the statement added.

