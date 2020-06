Cricket Australia chairman, Earl Eddings has raised concerns over the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He said staging of the cricket match is "unrealistic" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Cricket Council is contemplating over the same as the T20 World Cup hasn't been formally called off.

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings on Tuesday said that staging the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia is “unrealistic” due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

“While it hasn’t been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get sixteen countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it is unrealistic, or it’s going to be very, very difficult,” said Eddings in a virtual press conference as released by Cricket Australia.

“The ICC (International Cricket Council) are having meetings as we speak, it’s a bit of a movable feast at the moment,” he added. On June 10, the ICC had deferred the decision on the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup and the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 until next month.

Earlier in the day, Nick Hockley, currently Chief Executive of the ICC T20 World Cup, was named as interim Chief Executive of Cricket Australia (CA). The apex body of cricket in Australia also confirmed CA’s Chief Executive Kevin Roberts’ resignation from the role.

